FeaturesApril 22, 2023

Senior Center Menus for April 24-28

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecue riblet or beefy macaroni casserole, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or iced almond cake.

Tuesday: Pasta and meat sauce or southwest chicken salad, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled mixed fruit or lemon bar.

Wednesday: Poppyseed chicken over brown rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, seasoned spinach, steamed yellow squash, whole-grain bread and spiced peaches or chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit salad or peach cobbler.

Friday: Seasoned pulled pork or fried fish, sesame green beans, seasoned potato wedges, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or ambrosia dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Southwest goulash or chicken livers, baked potato, green beans, roll and blushing pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Barbecue riblet on bun or lasagna, sweet-potato fries, coleslaw, garlic bread and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Chef salad or meatball sub on bun with garden salad, marinated vegetables, crackers and cheesecake or pineapple.

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or meatloaf, pasta with marinara sauce, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, potato wedges, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread and cinnamon applesauce.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
