Senior Center Menus for April 24-28

Jackson

Monday: Southwest goulash or chicken livers, baked potato, green beans, roll and blushing pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Barbecue riblet on bun or lasagna, sweet-potato fries, coleslaw, garlic bread and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Chef salad or meatball sub on bun with garden salad, marinated vegetables, crackers and cheesecake or pineapple.

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or meatloaf, pasta with marinara sauce, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, potato wedges, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread and cinnamon applesauce.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.