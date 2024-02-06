All sections
FeaturesApril 20, 2019

Senior Center Menus for April 22-26

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Honey-glazed chicken or glazed ham slice, baked sweet potato, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pear crisp or cherry cake.

Tuesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, breaded tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Baked potato with ham and broccoli and cheese or chicken spinach Alfredo, peas and carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.

Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples with raisins or apple pie.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole or country chicken casserole, mixed beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips, buttered potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and fruit or starburst cake.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, zesty salad, corn, garlic roll and pear crisp.

Wednesday: Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, scalloped potatoes and fruit or lazy Daisy cake.

Thursday: Chicken Alfredo pasta, garden salad, roasted Brussels sprouts, garlic bread and peach dump cake.

Friday: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles and onions, French fries, cucumber salad, fruit or pineapple upside-down cake.

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or pineapple ham, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: BBQ chicken or cheeseburger on whole-grain bun, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and citrus fruit.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken pot pie, garden salad, seasoned corn, whole-grain garlic bread and sugar-free Jell-O with pears.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or shepherd's pie, green beans, beets, whole-grain bread and peaches or peach pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pork on bun, pinto beans, Tater Tots, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.

Community
