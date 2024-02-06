Senior Center Menus for April 20-24

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Fiesta taco bake or patty melt, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and tropical fruit or cookies.

Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo pasta or meatballs in marinara with pasta, steamed broccoli, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit dessert or cherry dump cake.

Wednesday: Chef salad or sub sandwich, pea salad, whole-grain crackers and sugar-free gelatin with fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Chopped steak or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fish with hush puppies, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled applesauce or lemon cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, tomato salad, cornbread and spiced peaches.

Tuesday: Chicken salad on croissant, pea salad, sliced beets and ambrosia.