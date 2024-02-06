All sections
FeaturesApril 18, 2020

Senior Center Menus for April 20-24

Monday: Fiesta taco bake or patty melt, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and tropical fruit or cookies. Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo pasta or meatballs in marinara with pasta, steamed broccoli, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit dessert or cherry dump cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Fiesta taco bake or patty melt, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and tropical fruit or cookies.

Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo pasta or meatballs in marinara with pasta, steamed broccoli, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit dessert or cherry dump cake.

Wednesday: Chef salad or sub sandwich, pea salad, whole-grain crackers and sugar-free gelatin with fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Chopped steak or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fish with hush puppies, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled applesauce or lemon cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, tomato salad, cornbread and spiced peaches.

Tuesday: Chicken salad on croissant, pea salad, sliced beets and ambrosia.

Wednesday: Baked ziti, zesty salad, Italian veggies, garlic roll and raisin bar.

Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Capri veggies, hot roll and cheesecake.

Friday: Taco salad, seasoned beef, lettuce and tomato, black beans and corn, taco chips and orange delight.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken salad on bread or cheeseburger on bun, potato chips, pea salad, pickled beets and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken fritter or Salisbury steak, bread dressing, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or beef stew, spinach salad, sliced tomatoes, glazed carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or pork fritter, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, pinto beans, cornbread and brownies or Mandarin oranges.

Community
