Senior Center Menus for April 19-23

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken country casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed lettuce salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or assorted cookies.
Tuesday: Tuna salad or chicken pasta salad, three-bean salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-wheat crackers and chilled grapes or apple-streusel cake.
Wednesday: Beef taco salad or turkey-bacon sub sandwich, lettuce and tomato, corn and black beans, tortilla chips or crackers and tropical fruit or angel food cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Italian beef, seasoned spinach, roasted asparagus, whole-grain hot roll or bun and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Lemon-pepped baked fish or sweet and sour chicken, seasoned brown rice, glazed carrots, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread slice and warm apples and raisins or sweet treat dessert.
Monday: Chicken tenders or Salisbury steak, oven-fried potatoes, beets, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatballs or enchiladas, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, hot roll and mixed salad.
Wednesday: Chili mac or chicken livers, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.
Thursday: Baked chicken or pork fritter, savory dressing, green beans, corn, whole-grain roll and apricots.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or egg roll, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and pineapple tidbits.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.