Senior Center Menus for April 19-23

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken country casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed lettuce salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or assorted cookies.

Tuesday: Tuna salad or chicken pasta salad, three-bean salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-wheat crackers and chilled grapes or apple-streusel cake.

Wednesday: Beef taco salad or turkey-bacon sub sandwich, lettuce and tomato, corn and black beans, tortilla chips or crackers and tropical fruit or angel food cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Italian beef, seasoned spinach, roasted asparagus, whole-grain hot roll or bun and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Lemon-pepped baked fish or sweet and sour chicken, seasoned brown rice, glazed carrots, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread slice and warm apples and raisins or sweet treat dessert.