Senior Center Menus for April 18-22

Monday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash brown potatoes with onions, whole-grain biscuit with gravy, apple juice and citrus salad dessert.
Tuesday: Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy or beef liver and onions with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread or hot roll and Emerald isle dessert.
Wednesday: Barbecued riblet or chicken pasta salad, steamed squash, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and spiced warm peaches or cinnamon streusel cake.
Thursday: Hamburger stroganoff with egg noodles or chicken a la king with biscuit, Lima beans, vegetable blend and mixed fruit dessert or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese on croissant, potato wedges, spinach salad, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with pears or German chocolate cake.
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meat balls, Oriental veggies, peas and carrots, hot roll and pineapple or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chopped steak or enchiladas with chili, potato weges, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll and Emerald Isle salad.
Thursday: Fiesta taco bake or egg roll, corn and black beans, garden salad, hot roll and fruit.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or Polish sausage on bun, potato salad, coleslaw, hot roll and peaches.
