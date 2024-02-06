Senior Center Menus for April 18-22

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash brown potatoes with onions, whole-grain biscuit with gravy, apple juice and citrus salad dessert.

Tuesday: Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy or beef liver and onions with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread or hot roll and Emerald isle dessert.

Wednesday: Barbecued riblet or chicken pasta salad, steamed squash, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and spiced warm peaches or cinnamon streusel cake.

Thursday: Hamburger stroganoff with egg noodles or chicken a la king with biscuit, Lima beans, vegetable blend and mixed fruit dessert or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese on croissant, potato wedges, spinach salad, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with pears or German chocolate cake.