April 15, 2023

Senior Center Menus for April 17-21

Monday: Chicken tenders or ham and cheese on croissant, Parmesan green peas, broccoli salad, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or fresh baked cookies. Tuesday: Open-faced roast beef or chicken Alfredo pasta, green beans, fried okra, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or cookies and cream pudding dessert...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken tenders or ham and cheese on croissant, Parmesan green peas, broccoli salad, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or fresh baked cookies.

Tuesday: Open-faced roast beef or chicken Alfredo pasta, green beans, fried okra, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or cookies and cream pudding dessert.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or fiesta taco bake, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples with raisins or lemonade cake.

Thursday: Glazed ham slice or cheddar chicken broccoli, scalloped potatoes, California-blend vegetables, gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or white coconut cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, kidney-bean salad, sliced fresh tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain bun and sugar-free peach crisp or blonde brownie.

Jackson

Monday: Pork chop or Polish sausage on bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, kraut, hot roll and fruit salad or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or fish sandwich on bun, potato chips, carrots, cucumbers and onions and Jello-O with pears.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or brats on bun, garden salad, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic bread and pineapple.

Thursday: Baked chicken or butterfly shrimp, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Pulled pork on bun or fried or baked fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and sliced apples or apple pie.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
