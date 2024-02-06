Senior Center Menus for April 17-21

Jackson

Monday: Pork chop or Polish sausage on bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, kraut, hot roll and fruit salad or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or fish sandwich on bun, potato chips, carrots, cucumbers and onions and Jello-O with pears.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or brats on bun, garden salad, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic bread and pineapple.

Thursday: Baked chicken or butterfly shrimp, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Pulled pork on bun or fried or baked fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and sliced apples or apple pie.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.