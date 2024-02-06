Senior Center Menus for April 15-19

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
​Monday: Chicken sandwich or French dip, roasted zucchini, baby baker potatoes, gelatin salad, whole-grain bun and pineapple or creamy fruit with coconut.
Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken quesadilla, lettuce and tomatoes, refried beans, tortilla chips or crackers and strawberries and bananas or iced cherry cake.
Wednesday: Southwest goulash or sweet and sassy chicken with potatoes, sliced tomatoes, garden salad, bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or iced chocolate cake.
Thursday: Roast pork loin or meatloaf, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or anniversary cake and ice cream.
Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cheesecake.
Jackson
​Monday: Chicken tenders or egg roll, potato salad, beets, roll and fruit cocktail or pudding.
Tuesday: Beef burrito or chicken gumbo soup, garden salad, crackers, black beans and corn and pears.
Wednesday: Chicken Cordon Bleu or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.
Thursday: Chef salad or ham and cheese on croissant, carrots, potato chips, crackers and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or brat on bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, roll and fruit salad or brownie.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.