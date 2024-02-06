Senior Center Menus for April 15-19

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

​Monday: Chicken sandwich or French dip, roasted zucchini, baby baker potatoes, gelatin salad, whole-grain bun and pineapple or creamy fruit with coconut.

Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken quesadilla, lettuce and tomatoes, refried beans, tortilla chips or crackers and strawberries and bananas or iced cherry cake.

Wednesday: Southwest goulash or sweet and sassy chicken with potatoes, sliced tomatoes, garden salad, bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or iced chocolate cake.

Thursday: Roast pork loin or meatloaf, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or anniversary cake and ice cream.

Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cheesecake.