CommunityApril 11, 2024

Senior Center Menus for April 15-19

Discover the delicious and diverse menu options at Cape Girardeau and Scott City Senior Centers from April 15-19, including chicken sandwiches, taco salads, roast pork loin, and more.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

&#8203;Monday: Chicken sandwich or French dip, roasted zucchini, baby baker potatoes, gelatin salad, whole-grain bun and pineapple or creamy fruit with coconut.

Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken quesadilla, lettuce and tomatoes, refried beans, tortilla chips or crackers and strawberries and bananas or iced cherry cake.

Wednesday: Southwest goulash or sweet and sassy chicken with potatoes, sliced tomatoes, garden salad, bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or iced chocolate cake.

Thursday: Roast pork loin or meatloaf, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or anniversary cake and ice cream.

Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cheesecake.

Jackson

&#8203;Monday: Chicken tenders or egg roll, potato salad, beets, roll and fruit cocktail or pudding.

Tuesday: Beef burrito or chicken gumbo soup, garden salad, crackers, black beans and corn and pears.

Wednesday: Chicken Cordon Bleu or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Thursday: Chef salad or ham and cheese on croissant, carrots, potato chips, crackers and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or brat on bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, roll and fruit salad or brownie.

Menus
