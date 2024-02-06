All sections
FeaturesApril 13, 2019

Senior Center Menus for April 15-19

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sloppy Joe with oven-fried potatoes or chicken-tot bake, green beans, fruited gelatin and chilled peaches or cookies.

Tuesday: Brunch menu: Sausage patties, scrambled eggs, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit with gravy and fruit salad.

Wednesday: Chicken salad or sub sandwich, three-bean salad, garden salad, whole-grain bread or crackers and fresh orange or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country fried steak with potatoes, seasoned spinach, glazed carrots and sugar-free mixed berry topping or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Good Friday, center close.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and apple crunch.

Tuesday: Taco salad with seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce and tomato, refried beans, tortilla chips and raisin bar.

Wednesday; Easter dinner: Glazed ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and angel cake.

Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll and cheesecake.

Friday: Good Friday, center closed.

Jackson

Monday: Honey-mustard chicken or country fried steak, wild rice mix, glazed carrots, peas, bread and Mandarin oranges or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or cook's choice, tomatoes and zucchini, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or crackers and fruit cocktail or apple pie.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peach crisp.

Thursday: Baked or fried fish or brats, hush puppies, potato salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit.

Friday: Good Friday, center closed.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

