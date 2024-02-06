Senior Center Menus for April 15-19

Wednesday; Easter dinner: Glazed ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and angel cake.

Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll and cheesecake.

Friday: Good Friday, center closed.

Jackson

Monday: Honey-mustard chicken or country fried steak, wild rice mix, glazed carrots, peas, bread and Mandarin oranges or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or cook's choice, tomatoes and zucchini, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or crackers and fruit cocktail or apple pie.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peach crisp.

Thursday: Baked or fried fish or brats, hush puppies, potato salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit.

Friday: Good Friday, center closed.