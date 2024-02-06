Senior Center Menus for April 13-17

Monday: BBQ chicken or hot ham and cheese sandwich, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free apple crisp or Southern ambrosia.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, biscuit and gravy, hash browns with onions, orange juice and grapes.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, stewed tomatoes, oven-fried potatoes, cornbread or crackers and mixed fruit dessert or lemon bar.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or blueberry pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chili dog, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or blonde brownie.
Monday: Country steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and banana pudding.
Tuesday: Turkey burger with Swiss cheese on bun, glazed carrots, parsley potatoes and apple crisp.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and fruit or lemon cake.
Thursday: Chicken strips, twice-baked potato casserole, peas and carrots, hot roll and fruit or pecan bar.
Friday: BBQ riblet, buttered potatoes, broccoli with cheese, hot roll and chocolate pie.
Monday: Pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or country-fried steak, sliced tomatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or cherry crisp.
Thursday: Sliced turkey or beef liver, buttered noodles, garden salad, pickled beets, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or ham and cheese croissant, three-bean salad, potato salad, cornbread and mixed fruit or cheesecake.
