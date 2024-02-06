Senior Center Menus for April 13-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ chicken or hot ham and cheese sandwich, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free apple crisp or Southern ambrosia.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, biscuit and gravy, hash browns with onions, orange juice and grapes.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, stewed tomatoes, oven-fried potatoes, cornbread or crackers and mixed fruit dessert or lemon bar.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or blueberry pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chili dog, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or blonde brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Country steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and banana pudding.

Tuesday: Turkey burger with Swiss cheese on bun, glazed carrots, parsley potatoes and apple crisp.