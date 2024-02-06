Senior Center Menus for April 12-16

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Ham slice or poppyseed chicken, sweet potatoes, blackeyed peas, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or bell pepper steak, oven-fried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar.
Wednesday: Smothered pork or chicken Alfredo, oven-roasted beets, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pudding with bananas or cherry dump cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or Romano chicken breast, chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.
Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish and hush puppies, German potato salad, zucchini and tomatoes, pickles and onions and chilled plums or German chocolate cake.
Monday: Barbecued pork or popcorn shrimp, sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bun or whole-grain bread, cinnamon applesauce or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Beef vegetable soup or chicken noodle soup, turkey sandwich on whole-grain bread, crackers, coleslaw and peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Fish sandwich or corn dog, potato chips, baby carrots, coleslaw and sliced apples.
Friday: Cheeseburger with bun or baked or fried fish, California-blend vegetables, green peas, cornbread and sugar-free pudding.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.