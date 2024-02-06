All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresApril 10, 2021
Senior Center Menus for April 12-16
Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Ham slice or poppyseed chicken, sweet potatoes, blackeyed peas, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake. Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or bell pepper steak, oven-fried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ham slice or poppyseed chicken, sweet potatoes, blackeyed peas, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or bell pepper steak, oven-fried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar.

Wednesday: Smothered pork or chicken Alfredo, oven-roasted beets, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pudding with bananas or cherry dump cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or Romano chicken breast, chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish and hush puppies, German potato salad, zucchini and tomatoes, pickles and onions and chilled plums or German chocolate cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Barbecued pork or popcorn shrimp, sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bun or whole-grain bread, cinnamon applesauce or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Beef vegetable soup or chicken noodle soup, turkey sandwich on whole-grain bread, crackers, coleslaw and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Fish sandwich or corn dog, potato chips, baby carrots, coleslaw and sliced apples.

Friday: Cheeseburger with bun or baked or fried fish, California-blend vegetables, green peas, cornbread and sugar-free pudding.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy