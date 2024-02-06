Senior Center Menus for April 11-15

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun or Frito pie, zucchini and tomatoes, potato wedges and pineapple tidbits or Oreo cheesecake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or sticky roasted chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or dusted lemon bar.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or meatballs and gravy over buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or apricot glazed chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, orange fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.

Friday: Closed for Good Friday.