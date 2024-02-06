Senior Center Menus for April 11-15

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun or Frito pie, zucchini and tomatoes, potato wedges and pineapple tidbits or Oreo cheesecake.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or sticky roasted chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or dusted lemon bar.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or meatballs and gravy over buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or apricot glazed chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, orange fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.
Friday: Closed for Good Friday.
Monday: Sloppy Joe on bun or chicken fritter, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.
Tuesday: Pork loin/chop or cheeseburger on bun, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Chicken and dressing or lasagna, green beans, corn, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked potato, spinach, cornbread and blushing pears.
Friday: Closed for Good Friday.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
