FeaturesApril 9, 2022

Senior Center Menus for April 11-15

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun or Frito pie, zucchini and tomatoes, potato wedges and pineapple tidbits or Oreo cheesecake. Tuesday: Ham and beans or sticky roasted chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or dusted lemon bar...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun or Frito pie, zucchini and tomatoes, potato wedges and pineapple tidbits or Oreo cheesecake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or sticky roasted chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or dusted lemon bar.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or meatballs and gravy over buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or apricot glazed chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, orange fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.

Friday: Closed for Good Friday.

Jackson

Monday: Sloppy Joe on bun or chicken fritter, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.

Tuesday: Pork loin/chop or cheeseburger on bun, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Chicken and dressing or lasagna, green beans, corn, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked potato, spinach, cornbread and blushing pears.

Friday: Closed for Good Friday.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
