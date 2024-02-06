All sections
FeaturesApril 8, 2023

Senior Center Menus for April 10-14

Monday: Chicken and rice casserole or beef taco, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and emerald isle gelatin dessert. Tuesday: Chicken salad or sub sandwich on bun, potato chips, sweet and sour beets, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain crackers and bananas and strawberries or strawberry shortcake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice casserole or beef taco, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and emerald isle gelatin dessert.

Tuesday: Chicken salad or sub sandwich on bun, potato chips, sweet and sour beets, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain crackers and bananas and strawberries or strawberry shortcake.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, fried potatoes and onions, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and chilled peach slices or cherry cake.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or Catalina chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or peanut butter delight.

Friday: Beef patty melt or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, savory carrots, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or turkey dressing, corn, California-blend veggies, sliced bread and fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple cobbler or sliced apples.

Wednesday: Ham slice or chicken Cordon Bleu, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and pineapple.

Thursday: Kettle beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, hot roll and peaches.

Friday: Patty melt or fried or baked fish, potato wedges, carrots, cornbread and cinnamon applesauce.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
