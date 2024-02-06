All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
CommunityMarch 30, 2024

Senior Center Menus for April 1-5

Discover delicious and nutritious meal options at Cape Girardeau, Scott City, and Jackson Senior Centers from April 1-5. From Chicken Parmesan to apple ginger pork chops, there's something to satisfy every palate.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and sauce or cabbage roll with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or fresh-baked cookies.

Tuesday: Pepper steak with peppers and onions or poppyseed chicken, brown rice, Lima beans, Mediterranean veggies, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or caramel-iced yellow cake.

Wednesday: Chef salad or turkey bacon wrap with side salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-wheat crackers and tropical fruit or fruited gelatin.

Thursday: Apple ginger pork chop or open-face roast beef on bread, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or strawberry shortcake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or meatball sub, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or pudding.

Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken enchiladas with lettuce salad, refried beans, tortilla chips and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Ham slice or turkey slice, black-eyed peas, dressing, carrots, roll and apple cobbler or apples.

Thursday: Chopped steak or honey-mustard chicken, parslied potatoes, broccoli, roll and pineapple tidbits or cheesecake.Friday: Fried or baked fish or barbecued pork on bun, baked beans, potato wedges, cornbread and Jell-O with pears or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Menus
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 10
Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up t...
CommunityOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
CommunityOct. 8
Consider the 'minor bulbs' -- crocuses, snowdrops and more -...
CommunityOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Senior Center Menus Oct. 7-11
CommunityOct. 7
Senior Center Menus Oct. 7-11
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines
CommunityOct. 5
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines
Is this a monarch butterfly?
CommunityOct. 4
Is this a monarch butterfly?
Phillips: Do you ever just wonder?
CommunityOct. 4
Phillips: Do you ever just wonder?
Meet Whopper: Playful, sweet, just a little bossy
CommunityOct. 3
Meet Whopper: Playful, sweet, just a little bossy
Outside lights are deadly to birds, especially this time of year
CommunityOct. 1
Outside lights are deadly to birds, especially this time of year
Senior Center Menus for Sept. 30-Oct. 4
CommunitySep. 28
Senior Center Menus for Sept. 30-Oct. 4
Horrell: Can you say melissodes?
CommunitySep. 28
Horrell: Can you say melissodes?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy