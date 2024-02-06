Senior Center Menus for April 1-5

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and sauce or cabbage roll with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or fresh-baked cookies.
Tuesday: Pepper steak with peppers and onions or poppyseed chicken, brown rice, Lima beans, Mediterranean veggies, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or caramel-iced yellow cake.
Wednesday: Chef salad or turkey bacon wrap with side salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-wheat crackers and tropical fruit or fruited gelatin.
Thursday: Apple ginger pork chop or open-face roast beef on bread, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or strawberry shortcake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.
Jackson
Monday: Chicken Parmesan or meatball sub, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or pudding.
Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken enchiladas with lettuce salad, refried beans, tortilla chips and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Ham slice or turkey slice, black-eyed peas, dressing, carrots, roll and apple cobbler or apples.
Thursday: Chopped steak or honey-mustard chicken, parslied potatoes, broccoli, roll and pineapple tidbits or cheesecake.Friday: Fried or baked fish or barbecued pork on bun, baked beans, potato wedges, cornbread and Jell-O with pears or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
