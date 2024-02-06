Senior Center Menus for April 1-5

Wednesday: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, marinated veggies, wheat crackers and pear lemon delight.

Thursday: Pork loin and gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and fruit or cherry cobbler.

Friday: Catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, bread and fruit or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or pork fritter, potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and spiced peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, peas and carrots, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or cherry chip cake.

Wednesday: Pork roast or lasagna, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples with raisins.

Thursday: Taco salad with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese with sauce or chicken fritter, refried beans, chips and citrus salad.

Friday: Fried or baked fish and hush puppies or hot dog, parslied potatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free Jell-O or birthday cake.