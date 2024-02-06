All sections
FeaturesMarch 30, 2019

Senior Center Menus for April 1-5

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ riblet or patty melt, seasoned potato fries, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and chilled peaches or southern ambrosia.

Tuesday: Poppy seed chicken or Swiss steak, wild rice pilaf, peas and pearl onions, glazed carrots, hot roll and mixed fruit or lemon bar.

Wednesday: Sausage rigatoni or sweet-n-sour chicken over rice, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or brownie.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, tossed salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or oatmeal pie.

Friday: Crunchy fish or ham and cheese on croissant, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple with coconut or bread pudding.

Chaffee

Monday: Baked rigatoni, Italian vegetables, corn, garlic bread and baked apples or blueberry cake.

Tuesday: BBQ chicken, cheesy potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peach kuchen.

Wednesday: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, marinated veggies, wheat crackers and pear lemon delight.

Thursday: Pork loin and gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and fruit or cherry cobbler.

Friday: Catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, bread and fruit or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or pork fritter, potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and spiced peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, peas and carrots, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or cherry chip cake.

Wednesday: Pork roast or lasagna, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples with raisins.

Thursday: Taco salad with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese with sauce or chicken fritter, refried beans, chips and citrus salad.

Friday: Fried or baked fish and hush puppies or hot dog, parslied potatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free Jell-O or birthday cake.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

