Senior Center Menus for 7-23 through 7-27

Monday: Glazed ham slice or turkey tetrazzini, candied sweet potatoes, fruited spinach salad, whole-grain bread and chilled apricots or brownies.
Tuesday: Chicken and rice or cabbage roll, green peas, pickled beets, whole-grain garlic bread and blushing pears or banana pudding.
Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or French dip beef sandwich, potato casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll or bun and sugar-free apple crisp or cherry dump cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Sloppy Joe or fried fish, glazed carrots, warm corn salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread, sugar-free gelatin with bananas or orange cake.
Monday: Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, biscuit and 24-hour fruit salad.
Tuesday: Swiss steak over rice, veggie chopped salad, corn, hot roll and pear crisp.
Wednesday: Pork roast and gravy, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and raindow sherbet.
Thursday: Roasted chicken, green beans, beets, hot roll and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.
Friday: Taco salad with seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce and tomato, corn salad, taco chips and orange delite.
Monday: Cheeseburger or country fried steak, gravy, whole-grain bun or roll, zucchini and tomatoes, vinegar coleslaw, tater tots and mixed fruit salad.
Tuesday: Baked chicken or pork fritter, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and fruit cocktail or cream pie.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, seasoned cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or roll and cottage cheese with pineapple.
Thursday: Roast beef sandwich or meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, baby carrots, green beans, whole-grain roll or bun and apricots.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog, potato wedges, coleslaw, California blend veggies, cornbread or bun and applesauce or cookies.
