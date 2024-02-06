Senior Center Menus for 7-23 through 7-27

Wednesday: Pork roast and gravy, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and raindow sherbet.

Thursday: Roasted chicken, green beans, beets, hot roll and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.

Friday: Taco salad with seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce and tomato, corn salad, taco chips and orange delite.

Jackson

Monday: Cheeseburger or country fried steak, gravy, whole-grain bun or roll, zucchini and tomatoes, vinegar coleslaw, tater tots and mixed fruit salad.

Tuesday: Baked chicken or pork fritter, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and fruit cocktail or cream pie.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, seasoned cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or roll and cottage cheese with pineapple.

Thursday: Roast beef sandwich or meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, baby carrots, green beans, whole-grain roll or bun and apricots.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog, potato wedges, coleslaw, California blend veggies, cornbread or bun and applesauce or cookies.