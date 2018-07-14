Senior Center Menus for 7-16 through 7-20

Wednesday: Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, cornbread and banana pudding.

Thursday: Open-face roast beef, mashed potatoes, baby carrots and fruit or Caribbean cake.

Friday: Patty melt, oven fries, crunch ramen salad, rye bread and Jell-o with fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Taco salad or pork fritter with gravy, lettuce salad, black beans and corn, tortilla chips or roll and assorted ice cream or Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Chicken fritters or sloppy Joes, potato wedges, pickled beets, baby carrots, whole-brain bun or roll and sugar-free Jell-o with bananas.

Thursday: Pasta with ground beef and tomato or patty melt, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and citrus salad.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or chicken sandwich, baked beans, cucumbers and onions, cornbread or bun and applesauce or brownies.