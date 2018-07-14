Senior Center Menus for 7-16 through 7-20

Monday: Barbecue riblet or roast chicken thighs, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread or bun and pineapple tidbits or birthday cake.
Tuesday: Hot chicken salad or beef patty melt, Harvard beets, green pea salad, whole-grain bread and sugar-free gelatin with pears or lemon bars.
Wednesday: Chicken strips or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetable, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaces or strawberry cheesecake.
Thursday: Smothered steak with mashed potatoes or chicken and dumplings, green beans, fruited gelatin, whole-grain hot roll and stewed apples or oatmeal pie.
Friday: Baked or friend fish or warm ham and cheese on croissant, baked beans, coleslaw, bread or hush puppies and fruit salad or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, tomato salad, cornbread and citrus salad.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, spaghetti salad, corn, hot roll and angel cake.
Wednesday: Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, cornbread and banana pudding.
Thursday: Open-face roast beef, mashed potatoes, baby carrots and fruit or Caribbean cake.
Friday: Patty melt, oven fries, crunch ramen salad, rye bread and Jell-o with fruit.
Monday: Taco salad or pork fritter with gravy, lettuce salad, black beans and corn, tortilla chips or roll and assorted ice cream or Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or cherry pie.
Wednesday: Chicken fritters or sloppy Joes, potato wedges, pickled beets, baby carrots, whole-brain bun or roll and sugar-free Jell-o with bananas.
Thursday: Pasta with ground beef and tomato or patty melt, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and citrus salad.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or chicken sandwich, baked beans, cucumbers and onions, cornbread or bun and applesauce or brownies.
