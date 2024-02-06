All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 9, 2017

Senior Center Menus for 7-10 to 7-14

Monday: Swiss steak or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes or buttered noodles, green beans, hot roll and mixed-berry crisp. Tuesday: Turkey roll-up or beef nachos, seasoned black beans, tossed lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and strawberries and bananas or Texas sheet cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Swiss steak or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes or buttered noodles, green beans, hot roll and mixed-berry crisp.

Tuesday: Turkey roll-up or beef nachos, seasoned black beans, tossed lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and strawberries and bananas or Texas sheet cake.

Wednesday: Roasted lemon chicken or French-dip sandwich, kidney-bean salad, sweet potatoes with pecans, whole-grain roll or bun and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Thursday: Stuffed bell-pepper casserole or lasagna, mixed vegetables, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and mandarin oranges or peach cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or creamed turkey, seasoned brown rice, peas and carrots, mixed-green salad, whole-grain bread or crackers and chilled plums or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Polish sausage or barbecue rib, kraut, mashed potatoes, cornbread and fruit or peanut-butter cake.

Tuesday: Lasagna, Italian vegetables, garlic peas, hot roll and peach crisp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll, fruit or oatmeal bar.

Thursday: Chef salad with ham, egg, cheese, lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetables, crackers and fresh fruit.

Friday: (Night meal) Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit and coconut-cream pie.

Jackson

Monday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, cheese and tortilla chips or meatballs, lettuce and tomatoes, corn and black beans, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or beef fritter, green beans, sweet potatoes, hot roll and pudding with bananas.

Wednesday: Ham slice or chicken and dumplings, black-eyed peas, carrots, cornbread and baked cinnamon apples or cheesecake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or pizza, mashed potatoes, peas and mushrooms, hot roll and cherry crisp with high-fiber topping.

Friday: Fish or sloppy Joe, whole-grain bun or cornbread, seasoned wedges, broccoli slaw and fruit salad.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy