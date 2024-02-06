Senior Center Menus for 7-10 to 7-14

Monday: Swiss steak or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes or buttered noodles, green beans, hot roll and mixed-berry crisp.
Tuesday: Turkey roll-up or beef nachos, seasoned black beans, tossed lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and strawberries and bananas or Texas sheet cake.
Wednesday: Roasted lemon chicken or French-dip sandwich, kidney-bean salad, sweet potatoes with pecans, whole-grain roll or bun and tropical fruit or ice cream.
Thursday: Stuffed bell-pepper casserole or lasagna, mixed vegetables, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and mandarin oranges or peach cobbler.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or creamed turkey, seasoned brown rice, peas and carrots, mixed-green salad, whole-grain bread or crackers and chilled plums or lemonade cake.
Monday: Polish sausage or barbecue rib, kraut, mashed potatoes, cornbread and fruit or peanut-butter cake.
Tuesday: Lasagna, Italian vegetables, garlic peas, hot roll and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll, fruit or oatmeal bar.
Thursday: Chef salad with ham, egg, cheese, lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetables, crackers and fresh fruit.
Friday: (Night meal) Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit and coconut-cream pie.
Monday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, cheese and tortilla chips or meatballs, lettuce and tomatoes, corn and black beans, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or beef fritter, green beans, sweet potatoes, hot roll and pudding with bananas.
Wednesday: Ham slice or chicken and dumplings, black-eyed peas, carrots, cornbread and baked cinnamon apples or cheesecake.
Thursday: Kettle beef or pizza, mashed potatoes, peas and mushrooms, hot roll and cherry crisp with high-fiber topping.
Friday: Fish or sloppy Joe, whole-grain bun or cornbread, seasoned wedges, broccoli slaw and fruit salad.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.