Senior Center Menus for 7-10 to 7-14

Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll, fruit or oatmeal bar.

Thursday: Chef salad with ham, egg, cheese, lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetables, crackers and fresh fruit.

Friday: (Night meal) Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit and coconut-cream pie.

Jackson

Monday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, cheese and tortilla chips or meatballs, lettuce and tomatoes, corn and black beans, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or beef fritter, green beans, sweet potatoes, hot roll and pudding with bananas.

Wednesday: Ham slice or chicken and dumplings, black-eyed peas, carrots, cornbread and baked cinnamon apples or cheesecake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or pizza, mashed potatoes, peas and mushrooms, hot roll and cherry crisp with high-fiber topping.

Friday: Fish or sloppy Joe, whole-grain bun or cornbread, seasoned wedges, broccoli slaw and fruit salad.