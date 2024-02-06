Senior Center Menus for 5-28 through 6-1

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken and snow peas, brown and wild-rice pilaf, Lima beans, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or Texas sheet cake.

Wednesday: Brunch for lunch: Meat, egg and cheese on biscuit, potatoes O'Brien, grape tomatoes and mixed berries.

Thursday: Barbecued chicken and scalloped potatoes or ham and scalloped-potato bake, sliced tomatoes, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or strawberries on cake.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried catfish, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or angel food cake slice.

Chaffee

Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, biscuit and cinnamon apples.