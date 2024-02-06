Senior Center Menus for 5-28 through 6-1

Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken and snow peas, brown and wild-rice pilaf, Lima beans, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or Texas sheet cake.
Wednesday: Brunch for lunch: Meat, egg and cheese on biscuit, potatoes O'Brien, grape tomatoes and mixed berries.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken and scalloped potatoes or ham and scalloped-potato bake, sliced tomatoes, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or strawberries on cake.
Friday: Cheeseburger or fried catfish, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or angel food cake slice.
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, biscuit and cinnamon apples.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mushroom rice pilaf, peas, winter-blend vegetables and peach crisp.
Thursday: Taco salad, seasoned beef and cheese, corn salad, taco chips and fruit or banana split cake.
Friday: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Smothered steak or stuffed peppers, salad, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and apple crisp.
Wednesday: Chicken parmesan or meatballs with gravy, pasta with marinara, Italian vegetables, garden salad, garlic bread and fruit with Jell-o.
Thursday: Beef stroganoff or pork roast, buttered noodles, Lima beans, pickled beets, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe, macaroni with tomatoes, potato wedges, mixed green salad and peaches or birthday cake.