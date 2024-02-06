All sections
featuresMay 26, 2018
Senior Center Menus for 5-28 through 6-1
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day. Tuesday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken and snow peas, brown and wild-rice pilaf, Lima beans, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or Texas sheet cake. Wednesday: Brunch for lunch: Meat, egg and cheese on biscuit, potatoes O'Brien, grape tomatoes and mixed berries...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken and snow peas, brown and wild-rice pilaf, Lima beans, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or Texas sheet cake.

Wednesday: Brunch for lunch: Meat, egg and cheese on biscuit, potatoes O'Brien, grape tomatoes and mixed berries.

Thursday: Barbecued chicken and scalloped potatoes or ham and scalloped-potato bake, sliced tomatoes, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or strawberries on cake.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried catfish, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or angel food cake slice.

Chaffee

Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, biscuit and cinnamon apples.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mushroom rice pilaf, peas, winter-blend vegetables and peach crisp.

Thursday: Taco salad, seasoned beef and cheese, corn salad, taco chips and fruit or banana split cake.

Friday: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Smothered steak or stuffed peppers, salad, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Chicken parmesan or meatballs with gravy, pasta with marinara, Italian vegetables, garden salad, garlic bread and fruit with Jell-o.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff or pork roast, buttered noodles, Lima beans, pickled beets, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe, macaroni with tomatoes, potato wedges, mixed green salad and peaches or birthday cake.

