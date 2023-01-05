All sections
FeaturesApril 29, 2023

Senior Center Menus for 5-1-23 to 5-5-23

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy bananas and orange juice. Tuesday: Loaded macho nachos with tortilla chips or lemon pepper chicken and rice pilaf, black beans and corn and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon roll...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy bananas and orange juice.

Tuesday: Loaded macho nachos with tortilla chips or lemon pepper chicken and rice pilaf, black beans and corn and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or chopped steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and mixed berry crisp or chocolate cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stroganoff with noodles, green beans, glazed carrots, hot roll and chilled pears or iced carrot cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or smothered brat with peppers and onions, Tater Tots, cucumbers and onions and mixed fruit dessert or chilled pudding with cookie.

Jackson

Monday: Ham and cheese sandwich on croissant or pulled pork on bun, potato salad, beets and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Tuesday: Roast chicken or burrito, baby bakers potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and banana pudding or pears.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken or meatballs over rice, vegetable blend, coleslaw, roll and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak, peas and carrots, spinach salad, biscuit and cottage cheese with peaches.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, potato wedges, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
