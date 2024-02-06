Senior Center Menus for 4-30 through 5-4

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meat and cheese quiche, Oriental-blend vegetables, veggie egg roll, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or oatmeal cake.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and marinara or beef tater tot bake, garden salad, whole kernel corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or coconut delight.

Wednesday: Pulled pork or open-face roast beef, baked beans, mashed potatoes, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled apricots or blueberry pie.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken Alfredo, spinach, green beans, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and pears and cottage cheese or strawberry cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sub sandwich, potato salad, carrot raisin salad, whole-great bread or bun and applesauce or ice cream and cookie.

Chaffee

Monday: Barbecue riblet, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and ambrosia.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.