FeaturesApril 28, 2018

Senior Center Menus for 4-30 through 5-4

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meat and cheese quiche, Oriental-blend vegetables, veggie egg roll, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or oatmeal cake. Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and marinara or beef tater tot bake, garden salad, whole kernel corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or coconut delight...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meat and cheese quiche, Oriental-blend vegetables, veggie egg roll, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or oatmeal cake.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and marinara or beef tater tot bake, garden salad, whole kernel corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or coconut delight.

Wednesday: Pulled pork or open-face roast beef, baked beans, mashed potatoes, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled apricots or blueberry pie.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken Alfredo, spinach, green beans, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and pears and cottage cheese or strawberry cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sub sandwich, potato salad, carrot raisin salad, whole-great bread or bun and applesauce or ice cream and cookie.

Chaffee

Monday: Barbecue riblet, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and ambrosia.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Penne pasta with meat sauce, green beans, lettuce salad, garlic roll and raisin bar.

Thursday: Finger-lickin' chicken, peas, yam patty, hot roll and fruit or peach cobble.

Friday: Night meal -- Catfish, macaroni and tomatoes, fries, slaw, corn muffin and fruit or Loren's chocolate cake.

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with gravy or chicken tenders, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bun and ice cream or Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, green beans, sliced tomatoes, cornbread, coleslaw and applesauce.

Wednesday: Vegetable beef soup or chili with beef, ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, crackers and slice apples or apple pie.

Thursday: Sliced turkey or pork chops, dressing, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and peach crisp.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or taco salad, black beans and corn, potato ole, cornbread, chips and birthday cake or fruit.

Community
