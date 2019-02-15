Senior Center Menus for 2-15-19

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.
Tuesday: Barbecue riblet or Polish sausage, Black-eyed peas, seasoned spinach, sauerkraut, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or black forest cake.
Wednesday: Stuff baked potato with ham and broccoli or chicken Alfredo, fried okra, tossed garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or lemon bar.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip sandwich, green beans, buttered corn and peach crisp or peach pie.
Friday: Chili chicken bake or fried fish with hush puppies, hominy, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and cottage cheese with pineapple or cook's choice dessert
Tuesday: Pineapple ham or sliced smoked turkey, baked potato, whole-grain roll, cauliflower with cheese and pineapple tidbits or vanilla ice cream.
Wednesday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, dressing with gravy, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.
Thursday: Baked chicken or Polish sausage, potatoes, kraut, beets, whole-grain roll and apple crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potato wedges, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
