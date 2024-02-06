All sections
FeaturesNovember 5, 2017

Senior Center menus for 11-6 through 11-10

Monday: Shepherd's pie or chicken livers with mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, oven-fried okra, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free emerald isle salad or iced spice cake. Tuesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread or mixed fruit or chocolate cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Shepherd's pie or chicken livers with mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, oven-fried okra, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free emerald isle salad or iced spice cake.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread or mixed fruit or chocolate cake.

Wednesday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or Reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or cranberry cookie.

Thursday: Kettle beef or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Center closed for Veterans Day.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, okra, cornbread and cinnamon peaches.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, glazed carrots, beets, hot roll and blackberry cake.

Wednesday: Hamburger steak and tomato gravy, mashed potatoes, winter-blend veggies, hot roll and apple crisp.

Thursday: Spaghetti, garlic peas, tossed salad, garlic roll and fruit or Texas tornado cake.

Friday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Fried beef fritter, tossed garden salad, buttered corn, garlic toast or whole-grain bun and pears or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or baked rigatoni, spinach salad, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll or garlic toast and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday: Meat loaf or barbecue pulled pork, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, seasoned carrots, whole-grain roll and peach crisp with high-fiber topping.

Thursday: Ham slice or kettle beef, buttered mashed potatoes, beef gravy, seasoned green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple or cake.

Friday: Center closed for Veterans Day.

Community
