featuresNovember 26, 2017
Senior Center Menus for 11-28 through Dec. 1
Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beefy soft tacos or chicken southwest soup, seasoned black beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon streusel cake.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or coconut cream pie.

Wednesday: Pork roast or vegetable beef soup with 1/2 sandwich, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot bread and hot apples with raisins or German chocolate cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell-pepper steak, coleslaw, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Beef stew or baked or fried fish, seasonsed cabbaage, cornbread, whole-grain crackers or hushpuppies and mandarin oranges or sherbet.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Harvard beets, hot roll and apple kutchen.

Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, carrots, scalloped potatoes, hot roll and fruit or German chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.

Thursday: Chicken and rice, corn, California vegetables, hot roll and creamy fruit.

Friday: Catfish, corn casserole, broccoli salad, bread and cook's delite.

Jackson

Monday: Fried chicken tenders or taco salad, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned peas, whole-grain rolls or tortilla chips and rosy fruit cocktail.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or roast beef au jus, baby bakers, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and pears or cream pie.

Wednesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or chicken fritter, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and apricots or cheesecake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or breaded pork chop, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and cantaloupe.

Friday: Unavailable.

