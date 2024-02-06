Senior Center Menus for 11-28 through Dec. 1

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beefy soft tacos or chicken southwest soup, seasoned black beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon streusel cake.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or coconut cream pie.

Wednesday: Pork roast or vegetable beef soup with 1/2 sandwich, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot bread and hot apples with raisins or German chocolate cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell-pepper steak, coleslaw, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Beef stew or baked or fried fish, seasonsed cabbaage, cornbread, whole-grain crackers or hushpuppies and mandarin oranges or sherbet.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Harvard beets, hot roll and apple kutchen.

Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, carrots, scalloped potatoes, hot roll and fruit or German chocolate cake.