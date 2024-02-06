Senior Center Menus for 11-20 through 11-24

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs with rice or hot chicken salad, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or birthday cake.
Tuesday: Rotisserie chicken or broccoli cheese soup with 1/2 sandwich, baby baker potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spice peaches or rhubarb crisp.
Wednesday: Glazed ham or cabbage roll, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or carrot cake.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, Tuscan vegetables, biscuit and coconut cream pie.
Tuesday: Turkey and dressing, yams, green beans, cranberry sauce, hot roll and pumpkin pie.
Wednesday: Chili, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, corn nuggets, crackers and fruit or honey-bun cake.
Monday: Beef ravioli or breaded pork chop, Italian blend, vegetables, buttered corn, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, seasoned carrots, vinegar cole slaw, whole-grain roll or cornbread and sliced apples or apple pie.
Wednesday: Sliced turkey or sliced ham, dressing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and pie.
