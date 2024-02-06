Senior Center Menus for 11-20 through 11-24

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs with rice or hot chicken salad, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or birthday cake.

Tuesday: Rotisserie chicken or broccoli cheese soup with 1/2 sandwich, baby baker potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spice peaches or rhubarb crisp.

Wednesday: Glazed ham or cabbage roll, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or carrot cake.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, Tuscan vegetables, biscuit and coconut cream pie.