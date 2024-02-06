All sections
featuresNovember 19, 2017
Senior Center Menus for 11-20 through 11-24
Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs with rice or hot chicken salad, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or birthday cake. Tuesday: Rotisserie chicken or broccoli cheese soup with 1/2 sandwich, baby baker potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spice peaches or rhubarb crisp...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs with rice or hot chicken salad, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or birthday cake.

Tuesday: Rotisserie chicken or broccoli cheese soup with 1/2 sandwich, baby baker potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spice peaches or rhubarb crisp.

Wednesday: Glazed ham or cabbage roll, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or carrot cake.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, Tuscan vegetables, biscuit and coconut cream pie.

Tuesday: Turkey and dressing, yams, green beans, cranberry sauce, hot roll and pumpkin pie.

Wednesday: Chili, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, corn nuggets, crackers and fruit or honey-bun cake.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

Jackson

Monday: Beef ravioli or breaded pork chop, Italian blend, vegetables, buttered corn, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, seasoned carrots, vinegar cole slaw, whole-grain roll or cornbread and sliced apples or apple pie.

Wednesday: Sliced turkey or sliced ham, dressing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and pie.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

