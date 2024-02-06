Senior Center menus for 11-12 through 11-16

Monday: Closed for Veterans Day.
Tuesday: Beef stew or chicken fettuccine, seasoned cauliflower, garden salad, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or BBQ pulled pork, steamed broccoli, crunchy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun, pineapple tidbits or cookies.
Thursday: Roast turkey or ham slice, dressing/gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pumpkin delite or pumpkin or pecan pie.
Friday: Chili with half sandwich or fried fish, fresh veggies and dip, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and citrus fruit salad or brownie.
Monday: Veterans Day dinner - Chicken and dumplings, green beans, slaw, hot roll and fruit or cherry bar.
Tuesday: Glazed ham, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and pear crunch.
Wednesday: Beef stew, seasoned cauliflower, cornbread and fruit or hurricane cake.
Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.
Friday: Chili, half toasted cheese, carrots and celery sticks, crackers and fruit or rice krispie bar.
Jackson
Monday: Closed for Veterans Day.
Tuesday: Oven-baked chicken or patty melt on rye bread, buttered mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and fruit salad or apple pie.
Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or meat lasagna, seasoned cauliflower with cheese sauce, crackers or garlic bread and blushing pears or coconut cream pie.
Thursday: Chicken pot pie or savory meatloaf, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot ham and cheese croissant, sweet potato wedges, vinegar coleslaw, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll or cornbread and citrus fruit or pudding.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.