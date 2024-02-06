All sections
November 10, 2018

Senior Center menus for 11-12 through 11-16

Monday: Closed for Veterans Day. Tuesday: Beef stew or chicken fettuccine, seasoned cauliflower, garden salad, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler. Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or BBQ pulled pork, steamed broccoli, crunchy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun, pineapple tidbits or cookies...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Veterans Day.

Tuesday: Beef stew or chicken fettuccine, seasoned cauliflower, garden salad, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or BBQ pulled pork, steamed broccoli, crunchy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun, pineapple tidbits or cookies.

Thursday: Roast turkey or ham slice, dressing/gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pumpkin delite or pumpkin or pecan pie.

Friday: Chili with half sandwich or fried fish, fresh veggies and dip, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and citrus fruit salad or brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Veterans Day dinner - Chicken and dumplings, green beans, slaw, hot roll and fruit or cherry bar.

Tuesday: Glazed ham, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and pear crunch.

Wednesday: Beef stew, seasoned cauliflower, cornbread and fruit or hurricane cake.

Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.

Friday: Chili, half toasted cheese, carrots and celery sticks, crackers and fruit or rice krispie bar.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Veterans Day.

Tuesday: Oven-baked chicken or patty melt on rye bread, buttered mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and fruit salad or apple pie.

Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or meat lasagna, seasoned cauliflower with cheese sauce, crackers or garlic bread and blushing pears or coconut cream pie.

Thursday: Chicken pot pie or savory meatloaf, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot ham and cheese croissant, sweet potato wedges, vinegar coleslaw, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll or cornbread and citrus fruit or pudding.

Community
