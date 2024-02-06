Senior Center menus for 11-12 through 11-16

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Veterans Day.

Tuesday: Beef stew or chicken fettuccine, seasoned cauliflower, garden salad, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or BBQ pulled pork, steamed broccoli, crunchy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun, pineapple tidbits or cookies.

Thursday: Roast turkey or ham slice, dressing/gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pumpkin delite or pumpkin or pecan pie.

Friday: Chili with half sandwich or fried fish, fresh veggies and dip, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and citrus fruit salad or brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Veterans Day dinner - Chicken and dumplings, green beans, slaw, hot roll and fruit or cherry bar.

Tuesday: Glazed ham, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and pear crunch.