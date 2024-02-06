All sections
FeaturesSeptember 29, 2018

Senior Center Menus for 10-1 to 10-5

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with marinara pasta or cabbage roll with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or cookies. Tuesday: Cheeseburger or chicken breast on bun, oven fries, seasoned broccoli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, whole-grain bun and chilled plums or chocolate-cream pie...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with marinara pasta or cabbage roll with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or cookies.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or chicken breast on bun, oven fries, seasoned broccoli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, whole-grain bun and chilled plums or chocolate-cream pie.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or rotisserie chicken, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or apple dump cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or saucy meatballs over rice, green beans, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain hot roll and stewed spiced peaches or pumpkin crunch.

Friday: Lemon pepper baked fish or meat pizza, coleslaw, baked beans, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, spinach, cornbread and spiced peaches.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan, Italian vegetables, zesty salad, garlic roll and pear crisp.

Wednesday: Baked pizza pasta, sweet peas, beet salad, garlic roll and lime delite.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, green beans, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit or hurricane cake.

Friday: Chili, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, carrot and celery sticks, crackers and fruit or s'mores.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or Swedish meatballs, noodles with marinara, Italian-blend vegetables, mixed green salad, toasted garlic bread and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Diced ham and beans or Reuben casserole, stewed tomatoes, mixed spinach salad, baked potato with cheese and bacon, cornbread or whole-grain roll and apple crisp or applesauce.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, bun or whole-grain roll and fruit Jell-o.

Thursday: Chicken fritter with dressing or beef goulash, seasoned green beans, buttered baby carrots, chicken gravy, whole-grain roll and sliced peaches or brownies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, whole-grain roll or cornbread, tater tots and Mandarin oranges or cheesecake.

Community
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

