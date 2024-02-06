Senior Center Menus for 10-1 to 10-5

Wednesday: Baked pizza pasta, sweet peas, beet salad, garlic roll and lime delite.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, green beans, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit or hurricane cake.

Friday: Chili, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, carrot and celery sticks, crackers and fruit or s'mores.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or Swedish meatballs, noodles with marinara, Italian-blend vegetables, mixed green salad, toasted garlic bread and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Diced ham and beans or Reuben casserole, stewed tomatoes, mixed spinach salad, baked potato with cheese and bacon, cornbread or whole-grain roll and apple crisp or applesauce.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, bun or whole-grain roll and fruit Jell-o.

Thursday: Chicken fritter with dressing or beef goulash, seasoned green beans, buttered baby carrots, chicken gravy, whole-grain roll and sliced peaches or brownies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, whole-grain roll or cornbread, tater tots and Mandarin oranges or cheesecake.