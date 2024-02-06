Senior Center menus for 1-8 through 1-12

Monday: Hamburger stroganoff or sweet and sour chicken over ride, hot buttered noodles, seasoned green beans, whole kernel corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or red velvet cake.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or chili dog, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and tropical fruit dessert or mixed berry crisp.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken pot pie, tossed salad, Lima beans, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or cookies.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, Asian-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and pear crisp or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or barbecue pork, glazed carrots, oven-fried potatoes, whole-grain bread or bun and baked pineapple or surprise dessert.
Monday: Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and spiced peaches.
Tuesday: Pepper steak, mushroom rice pilaf, seasoned cauliflower, garlic peas and apple crisp.
Wednesday: Cod nuggets, rockin' baked beans, spinach, bread and fruit salad or chocolate cake.
Thursday: Beef stroganoff, Lima beans, glazed carrots, hot roll and fruit cocktail or Dixie pie.
Friday: Fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, California vegetables, hot roll and blushing pears.
Monday: Country-fried steak or chicken livers, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll, white gravy and cinnamon applesauce or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, whole-grain crackers, carrot and celery sticks and apricots or creme pie.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned succotash, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pineapple or emerald isle salad,
Thursday: Stuffed peppers or sliced pork roast, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered corn, whole-rain roll, beef gravy and mandarin oranges or brownies.
Friday: Baked or broiled fish or sloppy Joe, California-blend vegetables, seasoned wedges, whole-grain roll or cornbread and spiced peaches or cheesecake.
