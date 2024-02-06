Senior Center menus for 1-8 through 1-12

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Hamburger stroganoff or sweet and sour chicken over ride, hot buttered noodles, seasoned green beans, whole kernel corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or red velvet cake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chili dog, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and tropical fruit dessert or mixed berry crisp.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken pot pie, tossed salad, Lima beans, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or cookies.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, Asian-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and pear crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or barbecue pork, glazed carrots, oven-fried potatoes, whole-grain bread or bun and baked pineapple or surprise dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and spiced peaches.

Tuesday: Pepper steak, mushroom rice pilaf, seasoned cauliflower, garlic peas and apple crisp.