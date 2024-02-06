Senior Center Menus for 1-22 to 1-26

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato soup, glazed baby carrots and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday: Baked chicken, spinach, parsley potatoes, not roll and pear crisp.

Friday: Catfish, baked beans, coleslaw, wheat bread and plums or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Fried chicken tenders or beef liver with beef gravy, whole-grain roll, seasoned rice, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned peas and blushing pears.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or meatballs in gravy, stewed tomatoes, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or whole-grain bun and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Chili with beef or beef vegetable soup, 1/2 pimento cheese sandwich, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or sub sandwich, buttered mashed potatoes, hot roll, California-blend vegetables and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, whole-grain bun or cornbread, fried potatoes, broccoli salad and Mandarin oranges or cookies.