Senior Center Menus for 1-22 to 1-26

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or popcorn shrimp, pasta and marinara, Italian-blend veggies, buttered sweet corn, whole-grain garlic bread and mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or Swiss steak, glazed carrots, pickled beets, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit salad or peach cobbler.
Wednesday: Hot ham sandwich with potato soup or tater tot casserole, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and stewed apples or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage with kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or bread pudding.'
Friday: Sloppy Joe or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, chickpea salad, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Chicken and rice, stir-fry veggies, broccoli salad, bread and spiced peaches.
Tuesday: Southwest chicken, lettuce salad, marinated vegetables, bread and banana pudding.
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato soup, glazed baby carrots and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday: Baked chicken, spinach, parsley potatoes, not roll and pear crisp.
Friday: Catfish, baked beans, coleslaw, wheat bread and plums or bread pudding.
Monday: Fried chicken tenders or beef liver with beef gravy, whole-grain roll, seasoned rice, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned peas and blushing pears.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or meatballs in gravy, stewed tomatoes, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or whole-grain bun and peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Chili with beef or beef vegetable soup, 1/2 pimento cheese sandwich, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers and sliced apples or apple crisp.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or sub sandwich, buttered mashed potatoes, hot roll, California-blend vegetables and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, whole-grain bun or cornbread, fried potatoes, broccoli salad and Mandarin oranges or cookies.
