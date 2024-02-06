Senior Center Menus for 1-21-24

Monday: Beef Stroganoff over noodles or white chicken chili with 1/2 sandwich, green peas, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pears or fresh-baked cookies.
Tuesday: Pulled pork or roast chicken breast, sweet potato, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or coconut delight.
Wednesday: Chicken and cornbread casserole or beef Tater Tot casserole, seasoned cabbage, black-eyed peas, whole-grain bread and applesauce or iced spice cake..
Thursday: Meatloaf or herb Parmesan chicken, baked potato, steamed broccoli, kidney bean salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or cranberry crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and Mixed fruit dessert or iced banana cake.
Monday: Meatballs with gravy over noodles or chicken casserole, California veggies, corn, roll and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: Turkey tetrazzini or lasagna, peas, garden salad, garlic bread and pears.
Wednesday: Pork chop or chicken tenders, rice, mixed veggies, carrots, roll and pineapple.
Thursday: Potato soup with hand cheese on croissant or stuffed peppeer, coleslaw, Brussels sprouts, biscuit and banana pudding.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pork burger on bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, hush puppies and apples or brownie.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.