FeaturesJanuary 20, 2024

Senior Center Menus for 1-21-24

Monday: Beef Stroganoff over noodles or white chicken chili with 1/2 sandwich, green peas, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pears or fresh-baked cookies. Tuesday: Pulled pork or roast chicken breast, sweet potato, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or coconut delight...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef Stroganoff over noodles or white chicken chili with 1/2 sandwich, green peas, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pears or fresh-baked cookies.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or roast chicken breast, sweet potato, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or coconut delight.

Wednesday: Chicken and cornbread casserole or beef Tater Tot casserole, seasoned cabbage, black-eyed peas, whole-grain bread and applesauce or iced spice cake..

Thursday: Meatloaf or herb Parmesan chicken, baked potato, steamed broccoli, kidney bean salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and Mixed fruit dessert or iced banana cake.

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with gravy over noodles or chicken casserole, California veggies, corn, roll and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Tuesday: Turkey tetrazzini or lasagna, peas, garden salad, garlic bread and pears.

Wednesday: Pork chop or chicken tenders, rice, mixed veggies, carrots, roll and pineapple.

Thursday: Potato soup with hand cheese on croissant or stuffed peppeer, coleslaw, Brussels sprouts, biscuit and banana pudding.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pork burger on bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, hush puppies and apples or brownie.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

