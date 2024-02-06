Senior Center Menus for 1-21-24

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef Stroganoff over noodles or white chicken chili with 1/2 sandwich, green peas, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pears or fresh-baked cookies.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or roast chicken breast, sweet potato, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or coconut delight.

Wednesday: Chicken and cornbread casserole or beef Tater Tot casserole, seasoned cabbage, black-eyed peas, whole-grain bread and applesauce or iced spice cake..

Thursday: Meatloaf or herb Parmesan chicken, baked potato, steamed broccoli, kidney bean salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and Mixed fruit dessert or iced banana cake.