Senior Center Menus for 1-15 to 1-19

Monday: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or applesauce cake.
Wednesday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or Reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Kettle beef or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll, sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled plums and cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Tuesday: Country chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, beets, biscuit and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and baked apples with raisin.
Thursday: Pulled pork on bun, seasoned wedges, green beans and orange delite.
Friday: Sweet and sour chicken over brown rice, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, bread and baked pineapple.
Monday: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or baked rigatoni, spinach salad, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll or garlic toast, peaches and peach crisp,
Wednesday: Meatloaf of barbecued pulled pork, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, seasoned carrots, whole-grain roll and pineapple or cake.
Thursday: Pork chop or kettle beef, buttered mashed potatoes, mixed salad, beef gravy, seasoned green beans,whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dogs, vinegar coleslaw, tater tots, whole-grain bun or cornbread.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.