All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 13, 2018

Senior Center Menus for 1-15 to 1-19

Monday: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Tuesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or applesauce cake. Wednesday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or Reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or Texas sheet cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or applesauce cake.

Wednesday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or Reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll, sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled plums and cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Tuesday: Country chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, beets, biscuit and peach crisp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and baked apples with raisin.

Thursday: Pulled pork on bun, seasoned wedges, green beans and orange delite.

Friday: Sweet and sour chicken over brown rice, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, bread and baked pineapple.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or baked rigatoni, spinach salad, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll or garlic toast, peaches and peach crisp,

Wednesday: Meatloaf of barbecued pulled pork, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, seasoned carrots, whole-grain roll and pineapple or cake.

Thursday: Pork chop or kettle beef, buttered mashed potatoes, mixed salad, beef gravy, seasoned green beans,whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dogs, vinegar coleslaw, tater tots, whole-grain bun or cornbread.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy