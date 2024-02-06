Senior Center Menus Feb. 17-21

Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.
Tuesday: Chili mac or potato soup and 1/2 ham sandwich, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, whole-grain crackers or bread and pears or birthday cake.
Wednesday: Brunch menu: scrambled eggs, ham slice, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, banana and orange juice.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, seasoned carrots, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or peach pie.
Friday: BBQ pulled pork or fried fish, seasoned potatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled peaches or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.
Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, seasoned corn, whole-grain garlic roll and citrus salad.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain bread and Jell-O with peaches.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.
Friday: Chicken pie, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain biscuits and ambrosia.
Jackson
Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.
Tuesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or assorted ice cream.
Wednesday: Sliced turkey or meatballs with gravy, cornbread dressing, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or brownies.
Thursday: Savory meatloaf or honey-mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread and sliced apples or apple crisp.
