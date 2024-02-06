Senior Center Menus Aug, 28 - Sept. 1

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or barbecue riblet on bun, buttered corn, tossed salad, whole-grain garlic bread and mixed fruit or orange cake.
Tuesday: Ham slice or roast beef, au gratin potatoes, green beans, cherry-gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced apples or coconut cake.
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken or chili dog, potato salad, marinated veggies, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free fruited gelatin or cook's choice dessert.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken and dumplings, parsley potatoes, roasted asparagus, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or blueberry pie.
Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, green pea salad, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and pineapple with coconut or cookies.
Monday: Patty melt, sliced carrots, warm corn salad, rye bread and cheesecake.
Tuesday: Chicken and rice, zucchini and tomatoes, peas, hot roll and fruit crunch.
Wednesday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, lettuce and tomato, refried beans, taco chips and fruit.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or Dixie pie.
Friday: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread and fruit or honey bun cake.
Monday: Chicken tenders or pizza, marinated vegetables, corn, hot roll and tropical fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Sub sandwich or salmon patty, seven-layer salad, oven fries, hot roll and blushing pears or pie.
Wednesday: Turkey and dressing or ham with gravy, green beans, pickled beets, hot roll and pudding with banana.
Thursday: Pork chop or beef livers, long-grain rice, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, roll and baked pineapple or cake.
Friday: Fish or brat, pea salad, baked beans, tater tots, cornbread and spiced peaches or cake.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.