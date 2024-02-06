All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresAugust 27, 2017
Senior Center Menus Aug, 28 - Sept. 1
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or barbecue riblet on bun, buttered corn, tossed salad, whole-grain garlic bread and mixed fruit or orange cake. Tuesday: Ham slice or roast beef, au gratin potatoes, green beans, cherry-gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced apples or coconut cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or barbecue riblet on bun, buttered corn, tossed salad, whole-grain garlic bread and mixed fruit or orange cake.

Tuesday: Ham slice or roast beef, au gratin potatoes, green beans, cherry-gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced apples or coconut cake.

Wednesday: Barbecue chicken or chili dog, potato salad, marinated veggies, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free fruited gelatin or cook's choice dessert.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken and dumplings, parsley potatoes, roasted asparagus, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or blueberry pie.

Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, green pea salad, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and pineapple with coconut or cookies.

Chaffee

Monday: Patty melt, sliced carrots, warm corn salad, rye bread and cheesecake.

Tuesday: Chicken and rice, zucchini and tomatoes, peas, hot roll and fruit crunch.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, lettuce and tomato, refried beans, taco chips and fruit.

Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or Dixie pie.

Friday: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread and fruit or honey bun cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or pizza, marinated vegetables, corn, hot roll and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Sub sandwich or salmon patty, seven-layer salad, oven fries, hot roll and blushing pears or pie.

Wednesday: Turkey and dressing or ham with gravy, green beans, pickled beets, hot roll and pudding with banana.

Thursday: Pork chop or beef livers, long-grain rice, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, roll and baked pineapple or cake.

Friday: Fish or brat, pea salad, baked beans, tater tots, cornbread and spiced peaches or cake.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy