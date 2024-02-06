Senior Center Menus Aug. 21-25

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Chicken soft taco or patty melt, seasoned brown rice, corn and black beans, whole-grain tortilla or bun and tropical fruit or ice cream sundae bar.
Tuesday: Sub sandwich with lettuce and tomato or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bun and sugar-free pudding with fruit or fresh melon blend.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, 1/2 toasted English muffin with jelly, home fries with gravy and citrus fruit salad with bananas or bran muffin.
Thursday: Ham and beans or oven-fried chicken with potatoes, oven-roasted beets, fruit and spinach salad, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Cheeseburger with condiments or popcorn shrimp, tater tots, steamed broccoli and cinnamon applesauce or honey bun cake.
Chaffee
Monday: (Solar Eclipse meal) Flying saucers (nuggets), moon rocks (potatoes), asteroids (carrots), hot meteorite (roll) and fruit or moon pies.
Tuesday: Pepper steak, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, hot roll and fruit crisp.
Wednesday: Ham and beans, spinach, fruited carrot salad, cornbread and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.
Thursday: Fried chicken, green beans, grandma's hominy, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.
Friday: Tuna salad, sliced tomatoes, pea salad, wheat bread and cook's delite.
Jackson
Monday: Chicken sandwich or lasagna, tossed lettuce salad, Italian-blend vegetable, garlic toast and peaches or cookies.
Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or brownie.
Wednesday: Chef salad with lettuce, ham or chicken, hard-cooked egg, cheese and veggies) or ham and cheese sandwich, warm corn salad and pineapple with coconut or pie.
Thursday: Cheeseburger or hot dog, tater tots, seasoned carrots and pear crisp with high-fiber topping.
Friday: Pulled pork or fish, whole-grain bun or cornbread, potato salad cucumber salad and mixed melons.