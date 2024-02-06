Senior Center Menus Aug. 21-25

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken soft taco or patty melt, seasoned brown rice, corn and black beans, whole-grain tortilla or bun and tropical fruit or ice cream sundae bar.

Tuesday: Sub sandwich with lettuce and tomato or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bun and sugar-free pudding with fruit or fresh melon blend.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, 1/2 toasted English muffin with jelly, home fries with gravy and citrus fruit salad with bananas or bran muffin.

Thursday: Ham and beans or oven-fried chicken with potatoes, oven-roasted beets, fruit and spinach salad, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Cheeseburger with condiments or popcorn shrimp, tater tots, steamed broccoli and cinnamon applesauce or honey bun cake.

Chaffee

Monday: (Solar Eclipse meal) Flying saucers (nuggets), moon rocks (potatoes), asteroids (carrots), hot meteorite (roll) and fruit or moon pies.

Tuesday: Pepper steak, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, hot roll and fruit crisp.