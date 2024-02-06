Senior Center Menus 9-5 to 9-8

Wednesday: Chicken salad on croissant, marinated veggie salad, tater tots and raisin bar.

Thursday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, country veggies, hot roll and company fruit salad.

Friday: (Evening meal served 5 to 6 p.m.) Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday: Baked rotisserie chicken or meatballs in gravy, brown rice with mushrooms, peas and pearl onions, mixed spinach salad, hot roll and strawberries with bananas.

Wednesday: Ham and cheese sandwich or fried chicken tenders, hot roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, fried breaded okra, buttered baby carrots and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday: Baked rigatoni with beef or breaded pork chop, tossed garden salad, buttered green peas, half slice Texas toast and sliced peaches or peach pie.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy joe with whole-grain bun, creamy broccoli salad, savory baked beans, cornbread and fruit or birthday cake.