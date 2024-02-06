Senior Center Menus 9-5 to 9-8

Monday: Center closed for Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday: Roast pork or cabbage roll, baked sweet potato, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and hot apples and raisins or strawberries on cake.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken cordon bleu, seven-layered salad, lima beans, whole-grain toasted garlic bread and sugar-free blushing pears or cherry cheesecake.
Thursday: Kettle beef with gravy or polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or assorted cream pies.
Friday: Fish: baked or fried or sloppy joe, macaroni and cheese, blacked-eyed peas, tossed green salad, whole-grain bread or hush puppy and mixed fruit salad or fruit-cocktail cake.
Monday: Center closed for Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mushroom-rice pilaf, lima beans, beets, hot roll and fruit crisp.
Wednesday: Chicken salad on croissant, marinated veggie salad, tater tots and raisin bar.
Thursday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, country veggies, hot roll and company fruit salad.
Friday: (Evening meal served 5 to 6 p.m.) Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.
Monday: Center closed for Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday: Baked rotisserie chicken or meatballs in gravy, brown rice with mushrooms, peas and pearl onions, mixed spinach salad, hot roll and strawberries with bananas.
Wednesday: Ham and cheese sandwich or fried chicken tenders, hot roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, fried breaded okra, buttered baby carrots and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday: Baked rigatoni with beef or breaded pork chop, tossed garden salad, buttered green peas, half slice Texas toast and sliced peaches or peach pie.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy joe with whole-grain bun, creamy broccoli salad, savory baked beans, cornbread and fruit or birthday cake.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.