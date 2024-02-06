Senior Center Menus 9-11 through 9-15

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken or meatballs in gravy, seasoned brown rice, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or ice cream and fortune cookie.

Tuesday: Fair Days Menu: Roasted chicken legs or corn dog, corn on the cob, baked onion rings, whole-grain bread and stewed apples or funnel cake.

Wednesday: Caesar chicken pasta salad or pork and gravy, garlic Parmesan, sugar-snap peas, carrot raisin salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fresh fruit or blonde brownie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell-pepper steak with potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and pear with cottage cheese or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Italian beef on bun or fried fish, potato salad, Italian-blend veggies, whole-grain bun and chilled peaches or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun, steak fries, cucumber salad and apple crisp.

Tuesday: Creamy turkey tetrazzini, pea salad, cauliflower, bread and fruit or pineapple cake.