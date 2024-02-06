Senior Center Menus 9-11 through 9-15

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken or meatballs in gravy, seasoned brown rice, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or ice cream and fortune cookie.
Tuesday: Fair Days Menu: Roasted chicken legs or corn dog, corn on the cob, baked onion rings, whole-grain bread and stewed apples or funnel cake.
Wednesday: Caesar chicken pasta salad or pork and gravy, garlic Parmesan, sugar-snap peas, carrot raisin salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fresh fruit or blonde brownie.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell-pepper steak with potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and pear with cottage cheese or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Italian beef on bun or fried fish, potato salad, Italian-blend veggies, whole-grain bun and chilled peaches or lemonade cake.
Monday: Cheeseburger on bun, steak fries, cucumber salad and apple crisp.
Tuesday: Creamy turkey tetrazzini, pea salad, cauliflower, bread and fruit or pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Italian chicken Parmesan over noodles, lettuce salad, corn, garlic bread and fruit or PB cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, Oriental veggies, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit or preacher cake.
Friday: Stuffed pepper casserole, broccoli, marinated veggies, hot roll and fruit or strawberry cake.
Monday: Chicken salad on croissant or fish sandwich, savory vegetable soup, garden spinach salad with whole-grain crackers, fresh fruit or assorted cookies.
Tuesday: Breaded pork steak or stuffed peppers, baked potato, pickled beets, hot roll, biscuit gravy and apple crisp with high-fiber topping.
Wednesday: Patty melt on rye or meatloaf, whole-grain bun, buttered mashed potatoes, fried breaded okra, vinegar coleslaw and pears or brownies.
Thursday: Fair day: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion or corn dog, three-bean salad, seasoned wedges and fresh fruit or fried funnel cake sticks.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or bratwurst, creamy pea salad, savory baked beans, fried tater tots, cornbread and spiced peaches or fruit Jell-O.
