All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 10, 2017

Senior Center Menus 9-11 through 9-15

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken or meatballs in gravy, seasoned brown rice, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or ice cream and fortune cookie. Tuesday: Fair Days Menu: Roasted chicken legs or corn dog, corn on the cob, baked onion rings, whole-grain bread and stewed apples or funnel cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken or meatballs in gravy, seasoned brown rice, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or ice cream and fortune cookie.

Tuesday: Fair Days Menu: Roasted chicken legs or corn dog, corn on the cob, baked onion rings, whole-grain bread and stewed apples or funnel cake.

Wednesday: Caesar chicken pasta salad or pork and gravy, garlic Parmesan, sugar-snap peas, carrot raisin salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fresh fruit or blonde brownie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell-pepper steak with potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and pear with cottage cheese or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Italian beef on bun or fried fish, potato salad, Italian-blend veggies, whole-grain bun and chilled peaches or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun, steak fries, cucumber salad and apple crisp.

Tuesday: Creamy turkey tetrazzini, pea salad, cauliflower, bread and fruit or pineapple cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Italian chicken Parmesan over noodles, lettuce salad, corn, garlic bread and fruit or PB cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, Oriental veggies, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit or preacher cake.

Friday: Stuffed pepper casserole, broccoli, marinated veggies, hot roll and fruit or strawberry cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken salad on croissant or fish sandwich, savory vegetable soup, garden spinach salad with whole-grain crackers, fresh fruit or assorted cookies.

Tuesday: Breaded pork steak or stuffed peppers, baked potato, pickled beets, hot roll, biscuit gravy and apple crisp with high-fiber topping.

Wednesday: Patty melt on rye or meatloaf, whole-grain bun, buttered mashed potatoes, fried breaded okra, vinegar coleslaw and pears or brownies.

Thursday: Fair day: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion or corn dog, three-bean salad, seasoned wedges and fresh fruit or fried funnel cake sticks.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or bratwurst, creamy pea salad, savory baked beans, fried tater tots, cornbread and spiced peaches or fruit Jell-O.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy