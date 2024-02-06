All sections
FeaturesJuly 30, 2017

Senior Center Menus 7-30-17

Monday: Chicken strips or mushroom steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed beans, cucumber salad, whole-grain bread and citrus fruit salad or sherbet. Tuesday: Roast pork or cabbage roll, baked sweet potato, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and hot apples and raisins or strawberries on cake...

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips or mushroom steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed beans, cucumber salad, whole-grain bread and citrus fruit salad or sherbet.

Tuesday: Roast pork or cabbage roll, baked sweet potato, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and hot apples and raisins or strawberries on cake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken tetrazzini, 7-layered salad, Lima beans, whole-grain toasted garlic bread and sugar-free blushing pears or cherry cheesecake.

Thursday: Kettle beef with gravy or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or assorted cream pies.

Friday: Fish, baked or fried or sloppy Joe, macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas, whole-grain bread or hush puppy and mixed fruit salad or fruit cocktail cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak, mushroom rice pilaf, peas and carrots, beets, hot roll and fruit or holy cow cake.

Tuesday: Chicken strips, parsley potatoes, green beans, hot roll and spiced peaches.

Wednesday: Barbecue pork steak, broccoli salad, cauliflower, hot roll and fruit crisp.

Thursday: Chicken salad on croissant, cucumbers, onions and tomato, tater tots and fresh fruit.

Friday: Catfish, potato salad, slaw, bread and fruit or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Barbecued riblet or burgers, potato salad, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-grain roll and strawberries and bananas mix.

Tuesday: Baked rotisserie chicken or meatballs, brown rice mushroom pilaf, peas and pearl onions, spinach salad, hot roll and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Ham and cheese sandwich or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, oven-fried okra, glazed baby carrots and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday: Baked rigatoni with beef or pork chops, tossed salad, peas, garlic bread, peaches and peach pie.

Friday: Sloppy joe or fish, whole-grain bun, broccoli slaw, baked beans and sugar-free pudding with bananas or cake.

Community
