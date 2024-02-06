All sections
FeaturesJuly 23, 2017

Senior center menus 7-23-17

Monday: Barbecued chicken or chili dog, potato salad, marinated veggies, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free fruited gelatin or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken and dumplings, parsley potatoes, roasted asparagus, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or blueberry pie...

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Barbecued chicken or chili dog, potato salad, marinated veggies, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free fruited gelatin or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken and dumplings, parsley potatoes, roasted asparagus, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or blueberry pie.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or Polish sausage and kraut, buttered corn, tossed salad, whole-grain garlic bread and mixed fruited or orange cake.

Thursday: Ham slice or roast beef, au gratin potatoes, green beans, cherry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced apples or coconut cake.

Friday: Chicken salad or fried catfish, green pea salad, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and pineapple with coconut or cookies.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips, baked potato, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit or Texas tornado cake.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Smothered pork chop, broccoli cheese bake, corn, hot roll and fruit or carrot cake.

Thursday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, lettuce and tomato, bean salad, taco chips and ice cream.

Friday: Ham-noodle bake, broccoli, sweet potatoes, hot roll and fruit or snickerdoodle bar.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or pizza, marinated vegetables, corn, hot roll and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Sub sandwich or salmon patty, seven-layer salad, oven fries, hot roll and blushing pears.

Wednesday: Turkey and dressing or ham, gravy, green beans, picked beets, hot roll and pudding with bananas.

Thursday: Pork chop or beef livers, long-grain rice, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, roll and baked pineapple or cake.

Friday: Fish or hot dog, seasoned wedges, slaw, cornbread, apple crisp with high-fiber topping.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

