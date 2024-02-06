Senior center menus 7-23-17

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Barbecued chicken or chili dog, potato salad, marinated veggies, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free fruited gelatin or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken and dumplings, parsley potatoes, roasted asparagus, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or blueberry pie.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or Polish sausage and kraut, buttered corn, tossed salad, whole-grain garlic bread and mixed fruited or orange cake.

Thursday: Ham slice or roast beef, au gratin potatoes, green beans, cherry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced apples or coconut cake.

Friday: Chicken salad or fried catfish, green pea salad, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and pineapple with coconut or cookies.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips, baked potato, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit or Texas tornado cake.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.