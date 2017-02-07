Senior Center Menus 7-2-17

Monday: Barbecued pulled pork or cheeseburger, potatoes, corn on the cob, red cabbage and apple salad, whole-grain bun and chilled plums or watermelon wedge.
Tuesday: Closed for July 4.
Wednesday: Chicken, pasta and veggie salad or ham and cheese on croissant, carrot-raisin salad, chef's choice salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fresh fruit or blonde brownie.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or cabbage roll, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and pear with cottage cheese or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Italian beef on bun or cod-fish sandwich, potato salad, Italian blend veggies, whole-grain bun and chilled peaches or peach pie.
Monday: Hamburger or hot dog on bun, french fries, cucumber-onion-tomato salad and star-spangled dessert.
Tuesday: Closed for July 4.
Wednesday: Catalina chicken, spaghetti salad, corn, hot roll and peaches and cookies.
Thursday: Stuffed-pepper casserole, broccoli, mixed vegetables, hot roll and fruit or German chocolate cake.
Friday: Catfish, pinto beans, cooked cabbage, cornbread and fruit or bread pudding.
Monday: Chicken salad on croissant or fish sandwich, vegetable soup, spinach salad, whole-grain crackers and mixed fresh fruit or cookies.
Tuesday: Closed for July 4.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger or hot dog, whole-grain bun, three-bean salad, potato salad and pears or brownies.
Thursday: Patty melt or meatloaf, whole-grain bun, mashed potatoes, oven-fried okra, coleslaw, fruit Jell-O.
Friday: Fish or brat, pea salad, baked beans, tater tots, cornbread and spiced peaches or cake.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.