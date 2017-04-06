All sections
featuresJune 4, 2017

Senior center menus 6-4-17

Monday: Swiss steak or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes or buttered noodles, green beans, hot roll and mixed berry crisp or cookies. Tuesday: Turkey roll-up or beef nachos, seasoned black beans, tossed lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and strawberries and bananas or Texas sheet cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Swiss steak or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes or buttered noodles, green beans, hot roll and mixed berry crisp or cookies.

Tuesday: Turkey roll-up or beef nachos, seasoned black beans, tossed lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and strawberries and bananas or Texas sheet cake.

Wednesday: Roasted lemon chicken or French dip sandwich, kidney bean salad, sweet potatoes with pecans, whole-grain bread or bun and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Thursday: Stuffed bell-pepper casserole or lasagna, mixed vegetables, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and mandarin oranges or peach cobbler.

Friday: Fish, baked or fried, or chicken gumbo, seasoned brown rice, peas and carrots, mixed green salad, whole-grain bread or crackers and chilled plums or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Polish sausage or barbecued rib and kraut, mashed potatoes, cornbread and pears or cookies.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, beets, hot roll and raisin bar.

Wednesday: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, lettuce and tomato, bean salad, crackers and cheesecake.

Thursday: Pulled pork on bun, fried cabbage, carrots and fruit or chocolate cake.

Friday: Pizza pasta bake, Italian veggies, green peas, garlic roll and Jell-O with fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Pork chop or beef pot pie, baked potato, California blend vegetables, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chili with beef or chicken-noodle soup, whole-grain crackers, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, slaw, mandarin oranges or cherry crisp.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrots, hot roll and peach crisp with high-fiber topping.

Thursday: Turkey and dressing or ham, buttered corn, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and mixed fresh fruit.

Friday: Fish or hot dog, coleslaw, potato salad, whole-grain roll and sugar-free pudding with bananas.

Community
