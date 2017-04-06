Senior center menus 6-4-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Swiss steak or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes or buttered noodles, green beans, hot roll and mixed berry crisp or cookies.

Tuesday: Turkey roll-up or beef nachos, seasoned black beans, tossed lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and strawberries and bananas or Texas sheet cake.

Wednesday: Roasted lemon chicken or French dip sandwich, kidney bean salad, sweet potatoes with pecans, whole-grain bread or bun and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Thursday: Stuffed bell-pepper casserole or lasagna, mixed vegetables, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and mandarin oranges or peach cobbler.

Friday: Fish, baked or fried, or chicken gumbo, seasoned brown rice, peas and carrots, mixed green salad, whole-grain bread or crackers and chilled plums or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Polish sausage or barbecued rib and kraut, mashed potatoes, cornbread and pears or cookies.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, beets, hot roll and raisin bar.