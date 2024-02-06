Senior Center menus 6-25-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips or mushroom steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed beans, cucumber salad, whole-grain bread and citrus fruit salad or sherbet.

Tuesday: Roast pork or Reuben casserole, baked sweet potato, Prince Edward blend vegetables, tossed salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot apples and raisins or strawberries on cake.

Wednesday: Sausage mostaccioli or chicken tetrazzini, seven-layered salad, lima beans, whole-grain garlic bread and sugar-free blushing pears or cherry cheesecake coconut cream cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef with gravy or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or assorted cream pies.

Friday: Fish, baked or fried or sloppy joe, macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas, mixed greens, whole-grain bread or hush puppy and mixed fruit salad or fruit cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, garlic peas, hot roll and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.

Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, corn, broccoli, hot roll and pear crisp.