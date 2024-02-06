Senior Center menus 6-25-17

Monday: Chicken strips or mushroom steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed beans, cucumber salad, whole-grain bread and citrus fruit salad or sherbet.
Tuesday: Roast pork or Reuben casserole, baked sweet potato, Prince Edward blend vegetables, tossed salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot apples and raisins or strawberries on cake.
Wednesday: Sausage mostaccioli or chicken tetrazzini, seven-layered salad, lima beans, whole-grain garlic bread and sugar-free blushing pears or cherry cheesecake coconut cream cake.
Thursday: Kettle beef with gravy or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or assorted cream pies.
Friday: Fish, baked or fried or sloppy joe, macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas, mixed greens, whole-grain bread or hush puppy and mixed fruit salad or fruit cake.
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, garlic peas, hot roll and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.
Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, corn, broccoli, hot roll and pear crisp.
Wednesday: Pork chop, Carolina salad, country veggies, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.
Thursday: Fried chicken, parsley potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or apple cake.
Friday: Lasagna, garden salad, cauliflower, garlic roll and fruit salad.
Monday: Chef salad with lettuce, ham, egg, cheese and veggies or open faced beef sandwich, beets, whole-grain crackers and fruit cocktail or cookies.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or ham, spinach salad, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain roll and pear crisp.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or popcorn shrimp, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and spiced peaches or apple pie.
Thursday: Ham or baked chicken, baked sweet potato, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain roll and sugar-free fruited gelatin.
Friday: Fish or cheeseburger, potato wedges, fried okra, whole-rain roll or cornbread and apple salad.