FeaturesMay 7, 2017

Senior Center menus 5-7-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City Monday: Sub sandwich or smothered brat, baked beans, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bun or sugar-free pudding with fruit or creamy fruit. Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, cherry tomatoes, half English muffin, home fries with gravy, citrus fruit salad with bananas and bran muffin...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sub sandwich or smothered brat, baked beans, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bun or sugar-free pudding with fruit or creamy fruit.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, cherry tomatoes, half English muffin, home fries with gravy, citrus fruit salad with bananas and bran muffin.

Wednesday: Chicken quesadilla or beef taco salad, tortilla chips, Spanish brown rice, corn and black beans and tropical fruit or orange cake.

Thursday: Ham and beans or oven-fried chicken with potatoes, seasoned spinach, oven-roasted beets, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Cheeseburger or popcorn shrimp, tater tots, steamed broccoli, tossed garden salad and cinnamon applesauce or honey bun cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, barefoot carrot salad, cornbread and fruit or coconut cake.

Tuesday: Roasted chicken, green beans, hominy, wheat roll and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Pepper steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, Prince Edward Isle blend, hot roll and millionaire pie.

Thursday: Catalina chicken, garlic peas, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and fruit or Mississippi mud cake.

Friday: Tuna salad on croissant, Parmesan tomatoes, seasoned cauliflower and Jell-O with fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, broccoli, whole-grain roll and tropical fruit or cookies.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan or beef liver, whole-grain pasta with marinara sauce, mixed greens salad, Italian blend vegetables, garlic bread and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Pork roast or baked chicken, rice, green beans, carrot/raisin/pineapple salad, hot roll and sugar-free Jell-O.

Thursday: Kettle beef or pork steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, roll and fruit cocktail or brownies.

Friday: Fish or brats, coleslaw, baked beans, tater tots, cornbread and pear crisp with high-fiber topping or cake.

