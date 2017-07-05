Senior Center menus 5-7-17

Wednesday: Pepper steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, Prince Edward Isle blend, hot roll and millionaire pie.

Thursday: Catalina chicken, garlic peas, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and fruit or Mississippi mud cake.

Friday: Tuna salad on croissant, Parmesan tomatoes, seasoned cauliflower and Jell-O with fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, broccoli, whole-grain roll and tropical fruit or cookies.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan or beef liver, whole-grain pasta with marinara sauce, mixed greens salad, Italian blend vegetables, garlic bread and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Pork roast or baked chicken, rice, green beans, carrot/raisin/pineapple salad, hot roll and sugar-free Jell-O.

Thursday: Kettle beef or pork steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, roll and fruit cocktail or brownies.

Friday: Fish or brats, coleslaw, baked beans, tater tots, cornbread and pear crisp with high-fiber topping or cake.