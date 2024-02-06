Senior Center menus 5-28-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Memorial Day

Tuesday: Barbecue pork steak or country steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage and apple salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or chocolate pudding.

Wednesday: Chicken, pasta and veggie salad or ham and cheese croissant, carrot raisin salad, kidney bean salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fresh fruit or blondie brownie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell pepper steak with potatoes, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and pear with cottage cheese or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Italian beef on bun or cod fish sandwich, potato salad, Italian blend veggies, whole-grain bun and chilled peaches or peach pie.

Chaffee

Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles and onions, French fries, cucumber, onion, tomato and sherbet.