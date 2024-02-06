Senior Center menus 5-28-17

Monday: Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday: Barbecue pork steak or country steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage and apple salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or chocolate pudding.
Wednesday: Chicken, pasta and veggie salad or ham and cheese croissant, carrot raisin salad, kidney bean salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fresh fruit or blondie brownie.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell pepper steak with potatoes, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and pear with cottage cheese or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Italian beef on bun or cod fish sandwich, potato salad, Italian blend veggies, whole-grain bun and chilled peaches or peach pie.
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles and onions, French fries, cucumber, onion, tomato and sherbet.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan, corn, mixed green salad, hot roll and fruit and cookie.
Thursday: Stuffed-pepper casserole, broccoli, corn, hot roll and fresh fruit.
Friday: Catfish, potato salad, baked beans, bread and fruit or root beer cake
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Barbecue riblet or meatloaf, hominy au gratin, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots and peas, whole-grain roll and peaches or pie.
Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or patty melt, potatoes, seasoned cabbage, hot roll and fruit crisp with high-fiber topping.
Thursday: Kettle beef or open-faced turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and cottage cheese with pineapple.
Friday: Sloppy Joe or fish, whole-grain roll, baked beans, broccoli salad and salad apples or cake.
