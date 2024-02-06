All sections
featuresMay 21, 2017
Senior Center menus 5-21-17
Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips or mushroom steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed beans, cucumber salad, whole-grain bread and citrus fruit salad or sherbet.

Tuesday: Roast pork or Reuben casserole, baked sweet potato, Prince Edward blend vegetables, tossed salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot apples and raisins or strawberries on cake.

Wednesday: Sausage mostaccioli or chicken tetrazzini, seven-layered salad, Lima beans, whole-grain garlic bread and sugar-free blushing pears or cherry cheesecake.

Thursday: Kettle beef with gravy or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll, sugar-free peach crisp or assorted cream pies.

Friday: Fish, baked or fried or sloppy joe, macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas, mixed greens, whole-grain bread or hush puppy and mixed fruit salad or fruit cocktail cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak, mushroom rice pilaf, peas and carrots, beets, hot roll and fruit or German chocolate cake.

Tuesday: Chicken enchiladas, beans and rice, Mexican corn and spiced apples.

Wednesday: Pork chop, Carolina slaw, oriental veggies, hot roll and fruit or lemon poke cake.

Thursday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit and angel cake.

Friday: Baked rigatoni with beef, mixed green salad, corn, garlic roll and orange delite.

Jackson

Monday: Chef salad with lettuce, ham, egg, cheese and veggies or open-faced beef sandwich and mashed potatoes, beets, whole-grain crackers and fruit cocktail or cookies.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or ham, spinach salad, glazed baby carrots, cornbread and pear crisp.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or popcorn shrimp, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli salad, whole-grain roll and spiced peaches or apple pie.

Thursday: Ham or baked chicken, baked sweet potato, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain roll and sugar-free fruited gelatin.

Friday: Fish or cheeseburger, potato wedges, fried okra, whole-grain roll or cornbread and apple salad.

