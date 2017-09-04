Senior Center Menus 4-9-17

Monday: Barbecue chicken or chili dog, potato salad, marinated veggies, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free fruited gelatin or cookies.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken and dumplings, parsley potatoes, roasted asparagus, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or blueberry pie.
Wednesday: Rigatoni with beef or chicken alfredo, buttered corn, mixed green salad, whole-grain garlic bread and mixed fruit or gelatin fruit dessert.
Thursday: Ham slice or roast beef, au gratin potatoes, green bean casserole, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced apples or coconut cake.
Friday: Closed for Good Friday holiday.
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, biscuit and pear crunch.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or better than sex cake.
Wednesday: Easter lunch: Ham with pineapple glaze, yam patty, broccoli, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.
Thursday: Taco salad, seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce and tomato, corn salad, taco chips and ambrosia.
Friday: Closed for Good Friday holiday.
Monday: Baked chicken strips or lasagna, sweet peas, beets, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Turkey and dressing or ham, green beans, carrots, roll, salad and apricots or cherry pie.
Wednesday: Whole-grain pasta with meat sauce or chicken pot pie, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and mandarin oranges or pie.
Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and baked cinnamon apples.
Friday: Pulled pork or fish, potato salad, green beans, whole-grain bun and peaches or cheesecake.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.