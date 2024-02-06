Senior Center Menus 4-23-17

Monday: Barbecued pork steak or country steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage and apple salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or chocolate pudding.
Tuesday: Chicken, pasta and veggie salad or ham and cheese croissant, carrot-raisin salad, kidney bean salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fresh fruit or blonde brownie.
Wednesday: Sweet-and-sour chicken or meatballs with gravy, seasoned brown rice, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or ice cream and cookie.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell-pepper steak with potatoes, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and pear with cottage cheese or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Italian beef on bun or cod fish sandwich, potato salad, Italian blend veggies, whole-grain bun and chilled peaches or peach pie.
Monday: Chicken Parmesan, parsley potatoes, corn, hot roll and mom's peach crisp.
Tuesday: Hamburger steak, cucumber salad, au gratin potatoes, hot roll and fruit or dang good pie.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings, baby carrots, roasted Brussels sprouts, hot roll and fruit or apple cake.
Thursday: Pork chop, potatoes, Carolina salad, hot roll and strawberry cake.
Friday: Patty melt, potato wedges, tomato salad, bread and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.
Monday: Taco salad with beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese or chicken tenders, Spanish rice, seasoned black beans, tortilla chips and rosy applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Barbecue riblet or meat loaf, hominy au gratin, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots and peas, whole-grain roll and peaches or pie.
Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or patty melt, potatoes, seasoned cabbage, hot roll and fruit crisp with high-fiber topping.
Thursday: Kettle beef or open-faced turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and cottage cheese with pineapple.
Friday: Sloppy Joe or fish, whole-grain roll, baked beans, broccoli salad and sliced apples or apple crisp.
