Senior Center Menus 12-31-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for the New Year holiday.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggie, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or gingerbread.

Wednesday: Beefy soft taco or chicken-southwest soup, seasoned black beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon streusel cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell-pepper steak, coleslaw, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Beef stew or fried or baked fish, seasoned cabbage, cornbread, whole-grain crackers or hush puppies and mandarin oranges or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Closed for New Year's Day.