FeaturesDecember 30, 2017

Senior Center Menus 12-31-17

Monday: Closed for the New Year holiday. Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggie, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or gingerbread. Wednesday: Beefy soft taco or chicken-southwest soup, seasoned black beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon streusel cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for the New Year holiday.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggie, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or gingerbread.

Wednesday: Beefy soft taco or chicken-southwest soup, seasoned black beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon streusel cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell-pepper steak, coleslaw, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Beef stew or fried or baked fish, seasoned cabbage, cornbread, whole-grain crackers or hush puppies and mandarin oranges or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Closed for New Year's Day.

Tuesday: Apple pork chop, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, cookie and applesauce.

Wednesday: Lasagna, Italian vegetables, corn, garlic roll and fruit or earthquake cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peach crisp.

Friday: Beef-vegetable soup, 1/2 cheese sandwich, spinach, crackers and mixed fruit or cake.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for the New Year holiday.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or roast beef au jus, baby bakers, steamed broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and pears.

Wednesday: Sliced turkey or sliced ham, dressing, buttered corn, seasoned green beans and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Thursday: Kettle beef or breaded pork chop, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and cantaloupe.

