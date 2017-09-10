Senior Center menus 10-9-17 through 10-13-17

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day holiday.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach cobbler,
Wednesday: Chicken parmesan pasta with marinara or potato soup and 1/2 sandwich, Italian blend veggies, buttered sweet corn, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or orange cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing with gravy or tater tot casserole, glazed carrots, roasted beets, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit salad or gingerbread with whipped topping.
Friday: Sloppy joe or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, chickpea salad, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or lemon bars.
Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day holiday.
Tuesday: Cheese omelet, hash browns, biscuit and gravy and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff over egg noodles, lima beans, carrots, hot roll and fruit or Mississippi mud.
Thursday: Savory chicken, scalloped potatoes, California veggies, hot roll and fruit or upside-down blackberry cake.
Friday: Night meal: Catfish, french fries, slaw, bread and fruit or pig-picking cake.
Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day holiday.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or meatballs in gravy, stewed tomatoes, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or cookies.
Wednesday: Chili with beef or beef vegetable soup, 1/2 pimento cheese sandwich, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers and peaches or peach pie.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or sub sandwich, buttered mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.
Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, whole-grain bun or cornbread, fried potatoes, broccoli salad and fruit cocktail or cantaloupe.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.