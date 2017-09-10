Senior Center menus 10-9-17 through 10-13-17

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff over egg noodles, lima beans, carrots, hot roll and fruit or Mississippi mud.

Thursday: Savory chicken, scalloped potatoes, California veggies, hot roll and fruit or upside-down blackberry cake.

Friday: Night meal: Catfish, french fries, slaw, bread and fruit or pig-picking cake.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day holiday.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or meatballs in gravy, stewed tomatoes, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or cookies.

Wednesday: Chili with beef or beef vegetable soup, 1/2 pimento cheese sandwich, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or sub sandwich, buttered mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, whole-grain bun or cornbread, fried potatoes, broccoli salad and fruit cocktail or cantaloupe.