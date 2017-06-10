All sections
FeaturesOctober 1, 2017

Senior Center Menus 10-2 through 10-6-17

Monday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or Reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or cookies. Tuesday: Shepherd's pie or garlic Romano chicken, seasoned broccoli, oven-fried okra, whole-grain hot roll and emerald isle dessert...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or Reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or cookies.

Tuesday: Shepherd's pie or garlic Romano chicken, seasoned broccoli, oven-fried okra, whole-grain hot roll and emerald isle dessert.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or chocolate cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled plums or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Country steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit and apple crisp.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, glazed carrots, beet salad, hot roll and fruit or pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, fried okra, cornbread and zested pears.

Thursday: Pork chop, baked potato, broccoli, hot roll and fruit or peach cobbler.

Friday: Sloppy joe on bun, baked beans, slaw, strawberry Jell-O with topping.

Jackson

Monday: Lasagna or fried beef fritter with potatoes and gravy, tossed garden salad, buttered corn, garlic toast or whole-grain bun and pears or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or barbecued pulled pork, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned carrots, whole-grain roll and peach crisp with high-fiber topping.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or baked rigatoni, spinach salad, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll or garlic toast and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday: Ham slice or kettle beef, buttered mashed potatoes, beef gravy, seasoned green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple or cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog, vinegar coleslaw, tater tots, whole-grain bun or cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

