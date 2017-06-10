Senior Center Menus 10-2 through 10-6-17

Monday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or Reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or cookies.
Tuesday: Shepherd's pie or garlic Romano chicken, seasoned broccoli, oven-fried okra, whole-grain hot roll and emerald isle dessert.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or chocolate cake.
Thursday: Kettle beef or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled plums or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Country steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit and apple crisp.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, glazed carrots, beet salad, hot roll and fruit or pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, fried okra, cornbread and zested pears.
Thursday: Pork chop, baked potato, broccoli, hot roll and fruit or peach cobbler.
Friday: Sloppy joe on bun, baked beans, slaw, strawberry Jell-O with topping.
Monday: Lasagna or fried beef fritter with potatoes and gravy, tossed garden salad, buttered corn, garlic toast or whole-grain bun and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or barbecued pulled pork, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned carrots, whole-grain roll and peach crisp with high-fiber topping.
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or baked rigatoni, spinach salad, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll or garlic toast and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday: Ham slice or kettle beef, buttered mashed potatoes, beef gravy, seasoned green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple or cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog, vinegar coleslaw, tater tots, whole-grain bun or cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.
