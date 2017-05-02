Senior center menus - 2/5/17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chopped steak or hot turkey salad, mashed potatoes, winter blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon apples or German chocolate cake.

Tuesday: Pork roast or glazed baked chicken, sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or iced cherry cake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken broccoli Alfredo, garden salad with chickpeas, Italian vegetables, whole-grain garlic bread and pears and cherries or pineapple up cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stew, seasoned spinach, seasoned corn, banana berry gelatin, whole-grain hot roll, cottage cheese and pears or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, baked beans, potato salad, whole-grain bun or roll and chilled mandarin oranges or ice cream and cookie.

Chaffee

Monday: Farmer's casserole, spinach, citrus salad and cranberry muffin.

Tuesday: Pizza pasta, winter blend salad, corn, garlic roll and fruit or peach graham torte.