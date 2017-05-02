Senior center menus - 2/5/17

Monday: Chopped steak or hot turkey salad, mashed potatoes, winter blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon apples or German chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Pork roast or glazed baked chicken, sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or iced cherry cake.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken broccoli Alfredo, garden salad with chickpeas, Italian vegetables, whole-grain garlic bread and pears and cherries or pineapple up cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stew, seasoned spinach, seasoned corn, banana berry gelatin, whole-grain hot roll, cottage cheese and pears or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, baked beans, potato salad, whole-grain bun or roll and chilled mandarin oranges or ice cream and cookie.
Monday: Farmer's casserole, spinach, citrus salad and cranberry muffin.
Tuesday: Pizza pasta, winter blend salad, corn, garlic roll and fruit or peach graham torte.
Wednesday: Parmesan chicken, garlic peas, Oriental slaw, hot roll and fruit crisp.
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.
Friday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or German chocolate cake.
Monday: Chicken strips or taco salad with chips, steamed broccoli, potato wedges and strawberries and bananas or ice cream.
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs or chicken pot pie, noodles and gravy, mixed green salad, glazed carrots, whole-grain roll and pears or Jell-O poke cake.
Wednesday: Pork chop or lasagna, salad with tomatoes, parslied potatoes, green beans, garlic bread and mixed fruit or peach pie.
Thursday: Vegetable beef soup or chili, half peanut butter sandwich, crackers, slaw and applesauce or cherry crisp.
Friday: Cheeseburger or fish, coleslaw, tater tots, baked beans and mandarin oranges or brownies.
