Senior center menus - 1/29/17

Monday: Chili with beans and half cheese sandwich or tater tot casserole, seasoned corn, fried apples, whole-grain crackers, bread, roll and blushing pears or chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday: Open-face roast beef or cranberry glazed chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and sugar-free apple crisp or creamy fruit with coconut.
Wednesday: Baked ham slice or tamale pie, spinach, black-eyed peas, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and baked pineapple or creamy fruit.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or cabbage roll, sugar snap peas, harvard beets, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or peach pie.
Friday: Sloppy joe or fried fish, oven french fries, vegetable medley, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled plums or Texas sheet cake.
Monday: Ham noodle bake, lima beans, corn, hot roll and pear crisp.
Tuesday: Pork chop, sweet potatoes and apples, seasoned cauliflower, hot roll and fruit or oatmeal pie.
Wednesday: Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, spiced peaches and raisin bar.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, hot roll and fruit or icebox cake.
Friday: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread and fruit or bread pudding.
Monday: Chicken pot pie or barbecue pork, green beans, mashed potatoes, roll and pineapple tidbits with cottage cheese or ice cream.
Tuesday: Onion and mushroom steak or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, winter blend vegetables, roll and cinnamon applesauce or cookies.
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff or patty melt, noodles with gravy, California blend veggies, beets, whole-grain roll and tropical fruit or peach crisp.
Thursday: Turkey and dressing or ham, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain roll and apple crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw and peaches or cake.
