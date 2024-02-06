All sections
FeaturesJanuary 29, 2017

Senior center menus - 1/29/17

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Chili with beans and half cheese sandwich or tater tot casserole, seasoned corn, fried apples, whole-grain crackers, bread, roll and blushing pears or chocolate chip cookies.

Tuesday: Open-face roast beef or cranberry glazed chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and sugar-free apple crisp or creamy fruit with coconut.

Wednesday: Baked ham slice or tamale pie, spinach, black-eyed peas, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and baked pineapple or creamy fruit.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or cabbage roll, sugar snap peas, harvard beets, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or peach pie.

Friday: Sloppy joe or fried fish, oven french fries, vegetable medley, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled plums or Texas sheet cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham noodle bake, lima beans, corn, hot roll and pear crisp.

Tuesday: Pork chop, sweet potatoes and apples, seasoned cauliflower, hot roll and fruit or oatmeal pie.

Wednesday: Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, spiced peaches and raisin bar.

Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, hot roll and fruit or icebox cake.

Friday: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread and fruit or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken pot pie or barbecue pork, green beans, mashed potatoes, roll and pineapple tidbits with cottage cheese or ice cream.

Tuesday: Onion and mushroom steak or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, winter blend vegetables, roll and cinnamon applesauce or cookies.

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff or patty melt, noodles with gravy, California blend veggies, beets, whole-grain roll and tropical fruit or peach crisp.

Thursday: Turkey and dressing or ham, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain roll and apple crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw and peaches or cake.

